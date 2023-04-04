Who Wore It Better: Fascist Edition

🔴 Donald Trump raised his fist to the cameras as he left Trump tower to make a historic journey to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse for his arrest.— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 4, 2023
The former president is expected to arrive at the courthouse imminently
Follow live 👇https://t.co/oUdK4lknME pic.twitter.com/blO37JlJBn
The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived: Donald Trump is currently being arraigned in New York for attempting to sneak hush money to our lord and savior Stormy Daniels.
While the disgraced former president didn't kick, scream or get dragged away by cops, he did provide a moment that felt all too familiar — a raised fist.
Suddenly, we were all transported back to January 6, 2021, when Missouri's then-junior senator Josh Hawley raised his fist to a crowd of insurrectionists.
No, seriously. Just look at these two. They were practically twinning. We're sure Hawley's mouth is watering today as he looks at his idol. Both wore their big boy blue suits and red ties and had their tiny little fists raised as they marched to their respective locations. Talk about deja vu.
Does this mean we'll soon get surveillance footage of Trump running like a chicken through a Manhattan courthouse? We can only hope.
We'll let you be the judge of who wore it better, but there is one thing we all know: These history-making moments will be looked at with shame when kids learn about them years from now.
