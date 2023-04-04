STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Who Wore It Better: Fascist Edition

Hawley's insurrection-inspiring style vs. Trump's arraignment attire

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 1:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor

The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived: Donald Trump is currently being arraigned in New York for attempting to sneak hush money to our lord and savior Stormy Daniels.

While the disgraced former president didn't kick, scream or get dragged away by cops, he did provide a moment that felt all too familiar — a raised fist.

Suddenly, we were all transported back to January 6, 2021, when Missouri's then-junior senator Josh Hawley raised his fist to a crowd of insurrectionists.

click to enlarge Hawley is probably kicking his feet right now. - Screengrab via Twitter / Courtesy Francis Chung via Politico and E&E News
Screengrab via Twitter / Courtesy Francis Chung via Politico and E&E News
Hawley is probably kicking his feet right now.

No, seriously. Just look at these two. They were practically twinning. We're sure Hawley's mouth is watering today as he looks at his idol. Both wore their big boy blue suits and red ties and had their tiny little fists raised as they marched to their respective locations. Talk about deja vu.

Does this mean we'll soon get surveillance footage of Trump running like a chicken through a Manhattan courthouse? We can only hope.

We'll let you be the judge of who wore it better, but there is one thing we all know: These history-making moments will be looked at with shame when kids learn about them years from now.
Related
Senator Smug (R-Missouri).

Leaked Footage Captures Josh Hawley Acting Like a Smug Asshole: "Good lord in heaven," Hawley intoned à la Ned Flanders


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

VIDEO: Snowflake Kid Rock Joins Cancel Culture Crusade Against Bud Light

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Snowflake Kid Rock Joins Cancel Culture Crusade Against Bud Light

St. Louis Is One of the Most 'Beautiful and Affordable' Places in the U.S.

By Sarah Fenske

A photo shows the St. Louis skyline at sunrise.

Lucas Kunce Touts $1.1 Million Haul

By Ryan Krull

Photo of Lucas Kunce.

Move Over T-Rav Man, T-Rav Baby Is Here

By Rosalind Early

Preview

Also in News

Michael Browning Wins Ward 9 in a Landslide

By Ryan Krull

Michael Browning will represent the new Ward 9 on the Board of Aldermen.

Aldridge Tops Washington For Ward 14 Alderman

By Monica Obradovic

Rasheen Aldridge.

Bret Narayan Defeats Joe Vaccaro To Become Ward 4 Alderman

By Rosalind Early

Bret Narayan celebrates his win. He will be the alderman for the newly drawn 4th Ward.

VIDEO: St. Louis Man Struck By Police Car After Shooting At It

By Ryan Krull

Video released by police showing events leading up to arrest of Taiwansley Jackson.
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us