Witness Saw Man Throw Concrete Off Hampton Overpass, Damaging Cars

"If he had thrown it a few seconds later, it would have probably gone through the windshield and hit my dad," one victim says

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 6:57 am

click to enlarge The chunk of concrete that struck Kayla Thompson's Jeep.
Courtesy Kayla Thompson
The chunk of concrete that struck Kayla Thompson's Jeep.

Yet another car traveling eastbound on Highway 40/I-64 in St. Louis was struck by a chunk of concrete near the Hampton Avenue exit.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, 25-year-old Kayla Thompson was driving on the interstate with her parents when, just after passing under Hampton, a large chunk of concrete struck the front of her 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

Thompson's dad was behind the wheel, and he thinks he saw a man in his mid-30s or early 40s throw the object from the overpass.

"If he had thrown it a few seconds later, it would have probably gone through the windshield and hit my dad in the face," Thompson says.

Thompson says her Jeep was left leaking fluid, with its left blinker and horn broken.

click to enlarge Damage done to Kayla Thompson's Jeep after a chunk of concrete struck it on Interstate 64.
Courtesy Kayla Thompson
Damage done to Kayla Thompson's Jeep after a chunk of concrete struck it on Interstate 64.

Thompson said that the officer who responded to the scene said that she was the fifth person to call in recent days to make a report about their car being struck by a concrete chunk on that stretch of the Interstate.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department previously confirmed to the RFT that there are at least two other confirmed incidents of chunks of concrete striking cars on Highway 40 near Hampton Avenue last weekend.
Related
A chunk of concrete damaged this car on Interstate 64 Sunday night.

Multiple Cars Mysteriously Struck By Falling Concrete Near Hampton Overpass: Cars on Interstate 64 were damaged by debris near Turtle Park twice over the weekend


Of the man her father saw, Thompson says, "Something is going on with him mentally, and he's just taking it out on everyone else." Her father thought it looked like the man may have been sleeping on the overpass prior to dropping the concrete.

Thompson is a college student who also works at QuikTrip. She says she's now on the hook for the $1,000 insurance deductible to repair her car.

"Whoever is doing this has no idea what [drivers] are actually going through and if they even have the money to afford to get their car fixed," Thompson says.

She adds, "I don't want another incident to happen and it gets to a point where somebody gets killed."

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

