Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Woman Dies After Crashing Into Brentwood Target

Her vehicle was discovered early Wednesday morning

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 9:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Yes, it's that Target. - Screengrab via Google Maps
Screengrab via Google Maps
Yes, it's that Target.
A woman has died after crashing her vehicle into the Brentwood Target early Wednesday morning.

Multiple outlets report that an unidentified woman, 20, slammed into the Target at 25 Brentwood Promenade this morning and died at the scene. Her vehicle was found around 5 a.m.

Brentwood Promenade's parking lot is notoriously hectic, but Target was not open at the time of the crash. Neither were any of its neighboring shops.

Brentwood Police Chief Joseph Spiess told the Post-Dispatch it looked as if the driver hit the Target at a high speed after crossing Eager Road from I-170.

By the time police arrived, it appeared the crashed vehicle had "been there awhile," according to the P-D.

That's all we know as of press time. Check back for updates.

Related
Nicholas Pannell booking photo.

St. Louis Man Facing Charges for 12 Target Store Thefts Makes It 13: Nicholas Pannell says a security guard's antagonism led him to steal batteries


Slideshow

Every Target Store in the St. Louis Area, Ranked

Countdown: Number 5 Kirkwood 1042 South Kirkwood Road Kirkwood, MO 63122 314-822-4051 This Target opens an hour early (from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.) for &#147;vulnerable guests.&#148; In these times, that means that the elderly, who are more likely to have serious issues from a COVID-19 infection, can shop more safely without having rude people cough on them. This location is set up a little bit weird and can feel a bit hectic at the checkout counters, but it&#146;s always well stocked. Though it has a busy parking lot, it&#146;s not at all like dealing with the Brentwood parking lot. It also has a T.J. Maxx right next door, so it&#146;s the perfect Target for you if you&#146;re a Target-head and a Maxxinista. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps
16 slides
Countdown: Number 14 Chesterfield 40 THF Boulevard Chesterfield, MO 63005 636-536-6207 This store has a weird layout. It has two entrances, but the more prominent one welcomes you into the butt-end of the store &#151; you walk straight into the office supply section instead of into the clothing section. It&#146;s a high-traffic location and very stressful because it is full of Karens every hour of the day. Also, nobody ever picks up the dang phone there so don&#146;t even try to call. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps Countdown: Number 13 Florissant 2341 North Highway 67 Florissant, MO 63033 314-831-8000 This target just&#133; sucks, man. There&#146;s no Starbucks. There&#146;s nothing good about it. The parking lot is always full of cars going way too fast. And you have to drive on Lindbergh to get there, which means you might be taking your life into your hands. In a way that&#146;s difficult to explain, it just feels like a Walmart instead of a Target. Avoid if possible. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps Countdown: Number 12 O'Fallon 2300 State Hwy K O'Fallon, MO 63005 636-379-2903 This store is nothing special. The lines are long, there's never more than a couple cashiers and it's all around just "meh." But, they do have a great dollar section. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps Countdown: Number 11 Bridgeton 12275 St. Charles Rock Road Bridgeton, MO 63044 314-291-0600 This is the point in the list where the Targets start to get better. The Bridgeton location is a workhorse Target. It&#146;s not exceptional but there are no big problems with it, either. It is decent. The main thing it has going for it is its double Starbucks situation. There&#146;s a Starbucks in the Target and a stand-alone location right outside. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps Countdown: Number 10 St. Peters 6241 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Saint Peters, MO 63304 636-939-9433 This is a solid Target. It doesn&#146;t have a Starbucks (though there&#146;s one just a few doors down) but it does have a long list of amenities not offered at other Targets in town. In addition to the usual grocery and booze section, this one also has a CVS, a cell phone activation counter and they&#146;ve even been known to have an ear piercing station on site, too. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps Countdown: Number 9 Arnold 3849 Vogel Road Arnold, MO 63010 636-287-1055 With a Starbucks, a CVS and a fresh grocery section all on site, it&#146;s hard to go wrong at the Arnold location of Target. It&#146;s also right next to a Home Depot and an other shopping spots, so it&#146;s easy to get all of your various shopping done in just one trip. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps
Click to View 16 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Starbucks Barista Pumps Whipped Cream Into Their Diaper

By Monica Obradovic

starbucks barista shoving whipped cream down diaper

Dred Scott Monument Will Be Unveiled in St. Louis in September

By Sarah Fenske

A sneak peak at the new monument to Dred Scott at Calvary Cemetery.

St. Louis Drivers Ruin Moonlight Ramble for Everyone

By Monica Obradovic

The Moonlight Ramble has been held in St. Louis for 59 years.

Judge Orders Post-Dispatch Not to Publish Info About Accused Cop Killer

By Ryan Krull

Judge Orders Post-Dispatch Not to Publish Info About Accused Cop Killer

Also in News

Would-Be Missouri Governor Didn’t Burn Books — But Says He Totally Would

By Ryan Krull

Hot stuff.

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

By Monica Obradovic

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.

Missouri AG Sues Dollar General Over Deceptive Pricing

By Ryan Krull

The AG's office has shopped at 147 Dollar Generals in the last 18 months. They kept the receipts.

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

By Jaime Lees

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us