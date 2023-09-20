Woman Dies After Crashing Into Brentwood Target

A woman has died after crashing her vehicle into the Brentwood Target early Wednesday morning.Multiple outlets report that an unidentified woman, 20, slammed into the Target at 25 Brentwood Promenade this morning and died at the scene. Her vehicle was found around 5 a.m.Brentwood Promenade's parking lot is notoriously hectic, but Target was not open at the time of the crash. Neither were any of its neighboring shops.Brentwood Police Chief Joseph Spiess told theit looked as if the driver hit the Target at a high speed after crossing Eager Road from I-170.By the time police arrived, it appeared the crashed vehicle had "been there awhile," according to theThat's all we know as of press time. Check back for updates.