Woman Shot in North St. Louis While Stopping Kia Thieves

The would-be car thieves fled after shooting at the car owner

By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 8:54 am

click to enlarge Kias and Hyundais have been stolen at increasing rates due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon. - Ryan Krull
Ryan Krull
Kias and Hyundais have been stolen at increasing rates due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon.

Yesterday evening in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, a woman was shot outside her home after interrupting two people trying to steal her Kia.

According to a police incident report, the 42-year-old victim was at home around 5 p.m. when her boyfriend told her that there were two people outside trying to break into her Kia Forte.

The Kia owner went outside, at which time she heard a woman's voice shout, "Someone is coming." A shot rang out, and the suspects fled in a different car.

The 42-year-old victim ran inside and, feeling a pain in her ankle, realized that she'd been shot.

She drove herself to the hospital where, as of last night, she was listed in stable condition.

Over the past year, Kia and Hyundai thefts became so rampant in the area that in March St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced the city was suing the manufacturers, claiming they had caused a public safety hazard. She blasted the companies at the time for producing cars without an engine immobilizer, making them so easy to steal "a child could do it," she said.
Ryan Krull

