Woman Tries to Run Over Grandfather After Money Dispute

The incident happened near Citygarden in St. Louis

By on Fri, Nov 18, 2022 at 3:00 pm

click to enlarge Citygarden in downtown St. Louis - Riverfront Times file
Riverfront Times file
Citygarden in downtown St. Louis
A woman tried to run over her grandfather following a money dispute on Thursday.

A 72-year-old man told police that yesterday morning his granddaughter accosted him in Citygarden over money the grandfather may have owed her, according to St. Louis police.

The granddaughter, a 30-year-old woman, demanded the money she thought she was owed and tried to snatch her grandfather's backpack from his wheelchair after threatening him with scissors.

The grandfather tried to prevent the theft, but his granddaughter got hold of the backpack and ran off.

The victim called police, and shortly after, his granddaughter returned and tried to run him over with her vehicle.

The granddaughter remained on scene and police took her into custody "without incident."

