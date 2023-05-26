Woman Who Shot at St. Louis Students Finally in Jail ... for Something Else

Police say Cierra Wealleans spent $3,000 at a Walmart using a stolen credit card

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 7:40 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cierra Wealleans booking photo. - Courtesy SLMPD
Courtesy SLMPD
Cierra Wealleans booking photo.

A woman who last year shot at two students outside a city high school is now facing new charges in the county for using a stolen credit card to make $3,000 in purchases at a Walmart in Eureka.

On December 6, prosecutors say Cierra Wealleans was captured on surveillance video outside the Confluence Preparatory Academy pulling a gun out of her jacket and opening firing outside the school as it was being dismissed.

Wealleans was tackled to the ground, arrested and charged with assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

She made news again a few months later when it was revealed that she was allowed to remain free on bond while awaiting her trial despite racking up at least 10 violations of the terms of her bond in December and January.

The revelations of Wealleans' numerous bond violations came on the heels of the car crash caused by Daniel Riley, which cost teenager Janae Edmondson her legs. At the time Riley was out on bond but had numerous bond violations. This led to increased scrutiny of defendants remaining free on bond despite violating its terms.

The Circuit Attorney's Office filed a motion to revoke Wealleans' bond on February 27, but it was denied, and her number of bond violations continued to increase throughout February and March.

On February 25, police in Wildwood received a call about a car having been broken into outside a YMCA and a purse being stolen from the vehicle.

A police probable cause statement says that the victim of the car break-in told officers she started getting notifications that her stolen credit card was being used at a Eureka Walmart.

Police say that surveillance video shows Wealleans in the Walmart using the stolen card to make purchases of more than $3,000.

Wealleans was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged the following day by St. Louis County prosecutors for fraudulent use of a credit card and receiving stolen property.

She is being held on $150,000 bond, an amount that court filings argue is appropriate in part because of her previous bond violations in the city.

Related
Cierra Wealleans booking photo.

VIDEO: Woman Who Shot at St. Louis Students Is Out on Bond: Judges have allowed the woman to stay out of jail before trial, despite prosecutors' objections

Related
The Civil Courts building downtown.

Is St. Louis’ Newest Prosecutor Legally Allowed to Prosecute Cases?: Questions loom as to whether one of Kim Gardner’s last hires can legally do the job



We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

People Flock to the 'Miracle in Missouri' as Nun Refuses To Decompose

By Rosalind Early

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's remains

Judge Blocks Post-Dispatch Story about Accused Murderer

By Ryan Krull

The Post-Dispatch's offices downtown off North Tenth Street.

St. Louis 'Basketball Wives' Star Pleads Guilty to Tax, Insurance Fraud

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis 'Basketball Wives' Star Pleads Guilty to Tax, Insurance Fraud

Tina Turner Tribute Billboard Pops Up in St. Louis County

By Jaime Lees

It's fantastic.

Also in News

People Flock to the 'Miracle in Missouri' as Nun Refuses To Decompose

By Rosalind Early

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's remains

Missouri Teen Heads Effort To Lower Local Voting Age to 16

By Monica Obradovic

Ballot

St. Louis Weightlifter Breaks 5 State Records at First Competition

By Rosalind Early

Heather Gurnow at her first weight-lifting competition.

Missouri Teacher Who Used Racial Slur No Longer Employed With District

By Rosalind Early

An empty classroom
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us