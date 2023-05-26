Woman Who Shot at St. Louis Students Finally in Jail ... for Something Else

A woman who last year shot at two students outside a city high school is now facing new charges in the county for using a stolen credit card to make $3,000 in purchases at a Walmart in Eureka.
On December 6, prosecutors say Cierra Wealleans was captured on surveillance video outside the Confluence Preparatory Academy pulling a gun out of her jacket and opening firing outside the school as it was being dismissed.
Wealleans was tackled to the ground, arrested and charged with assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
She made news again a few months later when it was revealed that she was allowed to remain free on bond while awaiting her trial despite racking up at least 10 violations of the terms of her bond in December and January.
The revelations of Wealleans' numerous bond violations came on the heels of the car crash caused by Daniel Riley, which cost teenager Janae Edmondson her legs. At the time Riley was out on bond but had numerous bond violations. This led to increased scrutiny of defendants remaining free on bond despite violating its terms.
The Circuit Attorney's Office filed a motion to revoke Wealleans' bond on February 27, but it was denied, and her number of bond violations continued to increase throughout February and March.
On February 25, police in Wildwood received a call about a car having been broken into outside a YMCA and a purse being stolen from the vehicle.
A police probable cause statement says that the victim of the car break-in told officers she started getting notifications that her stolen credit card was being used at a Eureka Walmart.
Police say that surveillance video shows Wealleans in the Walmart using the stolen card to make purchases of more than $3,000.
Wealleans was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged the following day by St. Louis County prosecutors for fraudulent use of a credit card and receiving stolen property.
She is being held on $150,000 bond, an amount that court filings argue is appropriate in part because of her previous bond violations in the city.
