Woman Who Tried to Rob Alderman Charged with Attempted Robbery

Brandon Bosley live streamed the aftermath of the attempted robbery

By on Fri, Dec 23, 2022 at 5:26 pm

click to enlarge Bianca Robinson's booking photo.
SLMPD
Bianca Robinson's booking photo.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with attempted robbery and armed criminal action for allegedly attempting to take Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley's car last night in the Old North neighborhood.

Bosley started live streaming shortly after he says Bianca Robinson approached him outside his car and demanded his keys, which Bosley refused to hand over. He alleged he heard gunshots as he fled on foot.

During the live stream, Bosley captured Robinson laying in the snow after she was seemingly struck by a car whose driver Bosley says she also tried to rob after trying to rob him.
Related
A still from Alderman Brandon Bosley's Facebook live stream.

St. Louis Alderman Films Armed Confrontation With Would-Be Robber: Brandon Bosley threatened a woman who allegedly tried to rob him, brandishing a gun

Bosley, who shows that he is armed, offers to help the woman if she will say that she is not armed. She refuses Bosley's assistance. The video ends at a nearby gas station with the police questioning Robinson, who was taken into custody. The police say they only found a knife on Robinson.

"Appreciate the STL PD," Bosley says. "Y'all stay safe out here. Peace."

Casenet lists both the charges against Robinson as felonies.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs

By Sarah Fenske

The house known as the "Magic Chef Mansion" was built in 1908.

Blick Buys Artmart in Brentwood, Ending 70-year Legacy

By Monica Obradovic

Artmart owner Keith Baizer

Updated: Abortions Could Be Considered Murder Under New Missouri Bill

By Monica Obradovic

Boxes of Plan B One-Step

St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space

By Monica Obradovic

Lila and Dylan Waier already own and operate Grow Gear Garden Supply in Lindenwood Park

Also in News

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Updated: Abortions Could Be Considered Murder Under New Missouri Bill

By Monica Obradovic

Boxes of Plan B One-Step

Drugs in Missouri Prisons are a Big, Deadly Business

By Ryan Krull

An inmate from the Ozark Correctional Center says the prison is awash in drugs.

Crossbow-Carrying Missouri Man Lit Forest Fires During Police Chase

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Lucas Henson
More

Digital Issue

December 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us