Woman Who Tried to Rob Alderman Charged with Attempted Robbery

click to enlarge SLMPD Bianca Robinson's booking photo.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with attempted robbery and armed criminal action for allegedly attempting to take Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley's car last night in the Old North neighborhood.Bosley started live streaming shortly after he says Bianca Robinson approached him outside his car and demanded his keys, which Bosley refused to hand over. He alleged he heard gunshots as he fled on foot.During the live stream, Bosley captured Robinson laying in the snow after she was seemingly struck by a car whose driver Bosley says she also tried to rob after trying to rob him.Bosley, who shows that he is armed, offers to help the woman if she will say that she is not armed. She refuses Bosley's assistance. The video ends at a nearby gas station with the police questioning Robinson, who was taken into custody. The police say they only found a knife on Robinson."Appreciate the STL PD," Bosley says. "Y'all stay safe out here. Peace."Casenet lists both the charges against Robinson as felonies.