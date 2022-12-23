Woman Who Tried to Rob Alderman Charged with Attempted Robbery

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with attempted robbery and armed criminal action for allegedly attempting to take Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley's car last night in the Old North neighborhood.
Bosley started live streaming shortly after he says Bianca Robinson approached him outside his car and demanded his keys, which Bosley refused to hand over. He alleged he heard gunshots as he fled on foot.
During the live stream, Bosley captured Robinson laying in the snow after she was seemingly struck by a car whose driver Bosley says she also tried to rob after trying to rob him.
"Appreciate the STL PD," Bosley says. "Y'all stay safe out here. Peace."
Casenet lists both the charges against Robinson as felonies.
