'Woozy the Goat' Arrived at Psych Ward Covered in Blood After Apparent Slaying

Prosecutors say they're ready to charge Davionne McRoberts for the death of his grandparents

By on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Photo of 25-year-old Davionne McRoberts.
Troy, MO Police Department
Davionne McRoberts, 25, is likely to be charged in his grandparents' death.

New details have emerged about the 25-year-old Missouri man who is suspected of killing his grandparents in Troy earlier this week.

Davionne McRoberts released music under the name Woozy the Goat and had alarming interactions with relatives prior to the deaths of his grandparents. On Wednesday, McRoberts walked into a psychiatric hospital covered in blood, asking to be admitted to the facility.

Davionne had been the focus of an intense manhunt involving the use of aerial drones since Tuesday night, when police found Donald McRoberts and Kathy Chatman McRoberts, Davionne's grandparents, dead in their home in Troy, Missouri.

Donald was is in his early 70s and Kathy was 58.

In the days prior to the two deaths, Davionne seems to have been undergoing a mental health crisis marked by the belief that he was God.

He posted to his Facebook page, "WHO WANNA DIE TODAY? Y'all don't believe? Come show me I'm not god."

Pamela McRoberts, Donald's younger sister, told the Post-Dispatch that about a week prior to her brother's death she had an unsettling interaction with Davionne, who showed up to her house, announcing himself by saying, "I'm God."

“He was talking about how he was God and we were all going to die. He said, ‘I’m going to rewrite the Bible,’ and that it would all be revealed at the next family reunion," McRoberts told the Post.

Though numerous outlets like TMZ and the Daily Mail have referred to Davionne as a St. Louis rapper, the designation may be something of a stretch. The outlets themselves point out that the Woozy the Goat persona "has a very small social media following" with only a few songs posted to a SoundCloud account.

Around 3 p.m. yesterday, Davionne was placed under arrest at the hospital where he voluntarily committed himself after walking in covered in blood.

Lincoln County prosecutor Mike Wood has confirmed to the RFT that charges will be filed against Davionne very soon.

A pastor at a local church told KSDK that Davionne's grandparents Kathy and Donal were very "open-armed" people, active in the church's food pantry program.

"It wouldn't surprise me if they were perhaps trying to help their grandson," pastor Wes Denham of Calvary Chapel said.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Huge Wiener Spotted in Uranus

By Monica Obradovic

Huge Wiener Spotted in Uranus

Missouri House Committee Chair Wants to Defund Libraries

By Ryan Krull

Missouri state Representative Cody Smith.

Useless Loop Trolley Returns as St. Louis Slashes Call-a-Ride

By Sarah Fenske

Parking in the University City Loop was always a crapshoot, but ever since the Loop Trolley came around, parking became much more treacherous.

The St. Louis Man Who Invented 'Soccer'

By Clayton Trutor

The St. Louis Man Who Invented 'Soccer'

Also in News

Reducing Jail Populations Does Not Cause an Uptick in Violent Crime: Studies

By Monica Obradovic

The St. Louis County Jail in Clayton.

Washington Post Ignores Reality, Claims D.C. Has the XFL's Best Fans

By Rosalind Early

We squabbing with the Washington Post now, I see.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Stopped a Serial Killer and Didn't Even Know It

By Ryan Krull

Gary Muehlberg, revealed to be the so-called Package Killer, in March 2020 and in 1993.

Ray Hartmann Is Taking His Talents to Substack

By Sarah Fenske

He'll always be "our" Ray Hartmann.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us