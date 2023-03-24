'Woozy the Goat' Arrived at Psych Ward Covered in Blood After Apparent Slaying

click to enlarge
Troy, MO Police Department
Davionne McRoberts, 25, is likely to be charged in his grandparents' death.
New details have emerged about the 25-year-old Missouri man who is suspected of killing his grandparents in Troy earlier this week.
Davionne McRoberts released music under the name Woozy the Goat and had alarming interactions with relatives prior to the deaths of his grandparents. On Wednesday, McRoberts walked into a psychiatric hospital covered in blood, asking to be admitted to the facility.
Davionne had been the focus of an intense manhunt involving the use of aerial drones since Tuesday night, when police found Donald McRoberts and Kathy Chatman McRoberts, Davionne's grandparents, dead in their home in Troy, Missouri.
Donald was is in his early 70s and Kathy was 58.
In the days prior to the two deaths, Davionne seems to have been undergoing a mental health crisis marked by the belief that he was God.
He posted to his Facebook page, "WHO WANNA DIE TODAY? Y'all don't believe? Come show me I'm not god."
Pamela McRoberts, Donald's younger sister, told the Post-Dispatch
that about a week prior to her brother's death she had an unsettling interaction with Davionne, who showed up to her house, announcing himself by saying, "I'm God."
“He was talking about how he was God and we were all going to die. He said, ‘I’m going to rewrite the Bible,’ and that it would all be revealed at the next family reunion," McRoberts told the Post
.
Though numerous outlets like TMZ and the Daily Mail
have referred to Davionne as a St. Louis rapper, the designation may be something of a stretch. The outlets themselves point out that the Woozy the Goat persona "has a very small social media following" with only a few songs posted to a SoundCloud account.
Around 3 p.m. yesterday, Davionne was placed under arrest at the hospital where he voluntarily committed himself after walking in covered in blood.
Lincoln County prosecutor Mike Wood has confirmed to the RFT
that charges will be filed against Davionne very soon.
A pastor at a local church told KSDK
that Davionne's grandparents Kathy and Donal were very "open-armed" people, active in the church's food pantry program.
"It wouldn't surprise me if they were perhaps trying to help their grandson," pastor Wes Denham of Calvary Chapel said.
