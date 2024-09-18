Wright Or Wrong? Footballer turned OnlyFans Star Turns Criminal Past into Financial Gain

Former UK footballer Madelene Wright has quite the following on OnlyFans. Recently, the curvy athlete shared images of her posing for her subscribers in black lingerie, to rave reviews. If you’re trying to remember why her name is familiar, you might recall reading stories about her departure from the UK football scene due to her bad behavior.

In 2020, Wright gained notoriety for her out-of-control party girl behavior. Inhaling from a balloon, openly drinking alcohol while behind the wheel of a Range Rover, etc. Her behavior was so extreme that it resulted in her dismissal from Charlton Athletic. Given that this was not the first time Wright had been sacked due to her questionable decisions, the football star decided it was time for a major career change, and joined OnlyFans as a content creator.

OnlyFans has a reputation for adults-only content, yes. But the platform is also known for putting financial power back into the hands of content creators that make it so profitable. It’s no wonder that women in particular are drawn to OnlyFans. Still, the question must be asked… is there a link between OnlyFans, problematic behavior, and celebrities who are exploiting their notoriety from said behavior to drive their newer content creation businesses?

When Madelene Wright found herself unemployed due to a video of herself that was circulating social media, she understandably needed to find a way to support herself financially in relatively short order. Enter OnlyFans, a place where people who are already used to doing naughty things on camera can do so on purpose, and be paid for it.

Granted, OnlyFans idea of “naughty” is a little different than Wright’s previous predilection for swigging champagne while driving. Regardless, her presence in the press made it easier for her to transition from life on the field to life in front of a ring light. So easy, in fact that she earned nearly £500,000 in her first year of streaming, according to news sources.

OnlyFans has built its reputation— and its success— off the idea of giving financial and creative freedom to the content creators that generate the platform’s revenue. Women in particular find this idea alluring, given the eons-long history of members of the fairer sex being beholden to their male counterparts for financial support. Wright’s OnlyFans journey is no exception. Wright credits OnlyFans for completely changing her life by allowing her to travel, own property, and make far more money than she ever would have while employed by a soccer club.

We are all for women being empowered to live freely and be in full control of their career and finances. That Wright should be allowed to enjoy her hard-earned streaming revenue isn’t the issue.

The issue here— and the question that needs answered— is, would Madelene Wright have such raging success as an OnlyFans content creator if she hadn’t first gained fame from her reckless behavior?

Public figures have the burden of being held under a microscope, yes. But they also benefit from that microscope in a way that the average citizen of the internet doesn’t. When Chelsea 3 apartments over gets busted for drunk driving, she’s probably going to deal with ramifications of the legal justice system in a way that doesn’t involve a 6-figure pay raise. But when celebrities like Wright get busted for bad behavior? Their viewership skyrockets.

What does that say to young audiences who first discovered Madelene Wright as their favorite football star? Will they too decide that filming themselves committing crimes is a good idea really, since they might be able to spin the following controversy into a streaming career?

Obviously, that isn’t Wright’s responsibility. But society at large has turned to social media to frame our collective idea of what is morally acceptable in pursuit of wealth. And while financial empowerment is rarely a bad thing, one must hold the duality of the idea of financial freedom in one hand and the prevalence of problematic behaviors seen amongst celebrity streamers in the other.