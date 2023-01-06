XFL Releases St. Louis Battlehawks Schedule

Trenton Almgren-Davis Get hyped!

Battlehawks fans: ready your feathers, and start practicing your best “Ka Kaws.”

The XFL released the St. Louis Battlehawks schedule this week, revealing all the deets on the return of St. Louis’ only football team after COVID-19 halted games in 2020.

The Battlehawks will play its first match on Saturday, February 18, against the San Antonio Brahmas, according to the team’s newly released schedule.

Fans eager to watch the Battlehawks in St. Louis will have to wait a few weeks after the start of the season. The team will play its first three games on the road and won’t return on home turf until March 12, when it will battle it out with the Arlington Renegades at The Dome at America’s Center.

Tickets for individual games aren’t available yet, but season tickets are up for sale on Ticketmaster.