Year in Review: Look Back on 2022 in St. Louis

The good, the bad and the ugly of it all

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 6:01 am

click to enlarge The good, bad and ugly in St. Louis this year.
Cydney Cherepak
The good, bad and ugly in St. Louis this year.

Look, 2022, well, it was not always that great.

We got things off to a not-strong start with a still-lingering pandemic. Then, a bunch of favorite restaurants closed their doors in the wake of a tremendous worker shortage (or a fire). Missouri became a chaos zone between the Kia Boyz and careless drivers making the streets unsafe for everyone. St. Louisans' hearts broke in October with the area's first-ever — and hopefully last — school shooting.

But for every bitter pith encountered, St. Louis residents found ways to spark joy. We made the best of bad and ugly things. We laughed as our ridiculous politicians embarrassed themselves. We left our homes and experienced in-person arts. We ripped lids off dumpsters and used them to sled.

To celebrate all those good things and to rage against the negative, the RFT picked some of the events that stood out from the year and did some reminiscing. Read on for our takes on — and our toasts to — the year.

Here's to 2022:

Related
2022 in Review: Legends Sled Art Hill on Dumpster Lids

2022 in Review: Legends Sled Art Hill on Dumpster Lids: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
A Hyundai Sonata sits abandoned after being crashed into a tree in St. Louis city.

2022 in Review: It Was Not a Good Year To Own a Kia or Hyundai in St. Louis: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
Pershing and DeBaliviere avenues were overwhelmed by flood waters after rain deluged St. Louis streets on July 28.

2022 in Review: St. Louis Got Historic Rainfall, Flash Flooding: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
Resist STL protesters stormed the stage at a Coalition Life fundraiser.

2022 in Review: St. Louis Found New Ways to Protest for Abortion Rights: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
Surveillance video from Steve's Hot Dogs shows store break-in.

2022 in Review: Thieves Broke Into More than 60 St. Louis Restaurants, Businesses: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
Rena (Alex Jay) and Youngblood (Olajuwon Davis) in Jitney at The Black Rep.

2022 in Review: St. Louis Supports the Arts: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
Mourners at a vigil for Central Visual and Performing Arts and the Collegiate School of Bioscience

2022 in Review: A St. Louis School Shooting Rocks the City in October: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
The first view of CITYPARK Stadium when walking into the stadium before the game.

2022 in Review: Citypark Stadium Hosted Its First Game: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
Gbric.

2022 in Review: St. Louis Lost Some Wonderful Restaurants in 2022: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
Weed-infused Riplets

2022 in Review: St. Louis Made Excellent Weed Snacks: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
A man smokes weed.

2022 in Review: Missouri Passed Amendment 3: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
Dumpster in an alley.

2022 in Review: St. Louis City's Trash and Recycling Stunk: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
Riley Staack (third from left) on strike with other Hampton Starbucks workers.

2022 in Review: St. Louis Area Starbucks Accused of Serious Union Busting: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
Magnus Carlsen makes a move.

2022 in Review: A Chess Cheating Scandal in St. Louis Got Weird: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
Former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd.

2022 in Review: St. Louis Said Bye To Bribe-Taking Aldermen: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
A bike memorial marks a spot where a cyclist was struck and killed by a car.

2022 in Review: Pedestrians and Cyclists Killed at Alarming Rates on St. Louis Streets: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
Mark and Patricia McCloskey hold guns outside their home.

2022 in Review: Mark McCloskey Embarrassed Himself (Again): A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
Josh Hawley demonstrates his running form making a getaway on January 6.

2022 in Review: The Internet Roasts Josh Hawley for Running Away on Jan. 6: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

Related
Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens.

2022 in Review: Trump Endorses ERIC: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022


Related
Albert Pujols hit his 703rd career home run in PNC Park — the final of his regular season career — on October 3.

2022 in Review: Albert Pujols Is Great but the Cards Choke in the Playoffs: A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022


