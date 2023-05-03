Yet Another Prosecutor Leaves Kim Gardner's Office

Kiersten Heiman gave notice Tuesday that she is resigning from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office, a source familiar with the office says.
Heiman's job was to present cases before the grand jury, the group of citizens who decide if there is ample evidence upon which prosecutors can issue indictments.
A source familiar with the office says that Heiman was the sole person in that role.
Heiman is relatively early in her legal career, having been admitted to the Missouri Bar in September 2022 after graduating from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law earlier that year.
Her resignation comes on the heels of Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Desilets' departure from the office Monday. Assistant Circuit Attorney Alex Polta parted ways with Gardner last week Friday.
In a fiery weekend speech to supporters at Central Baptist Church in Midtown, Gardner said, "I don't care if I have nobody in my office, because it's about doing the right things."
Heiman's giving notice was not the only bad news for Gardner yesterday. Tuesday saw a flurry of court filings in Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's effort to remove Gardner from office. The balance were not in Gardner's favor.
Judge John Torbitzky ruled that seven of the ten counts against Gardner laid out in Bailey's quo warranto petition may proceed to trial.
Among those seven counts are allegations that Gardner's office didn't disclose evidence to defense attorneys; willfully neglected to prosecute cases; failed to communicate with victims and victims' families; violated defendants' rights to speedy trials; and inadequately trained and managed staff.
The three counts Torbitzky dismissed include alleged violations of the Sunshine law by Gardner, allegations of financial mismanagement, and allegations that she'd prevented the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department from destroying large quantities of narcotics that were being stored in a crime lab.
Also, in a separate lengthy filing yesterday, Bailey accused Gardner's advisor Maurice Foxworth of playing a role on her legal team in the removal case, despite Foxworth having his law license suspended in Missouri. The filing cites as evidence of Foxworth's involvement an email he sent to attorney's on Gardner's defense team.
According to Bailey's filings, the CAO has paid approximately $216,000 to LLCs controlled by Foxworth. The filing says Foxworth has been an advisor to Gardner since 2016 and "may live in Virginia."
The trial in the removal proceeding is set for September 25, but it won't be in front of Torbitzky. On Friday, Gardner filed a motion to have the dismissal proceeding heard in front of a different judge, which Torbitzky granted. The Missouri Supreme Court is yet to appoint that individual.
