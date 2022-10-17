You Can Now Apply For Federal Student Loan Relief — Here's How

The student loan relief application has officially opened.
A little under two months have passed since President Joe Biden announced his plan to forgive up to $10,000 of federal, public student loans for individuals making under $125,000 in 2020 or 2021. Married couples must make under $250,000. Those who received Pell grants — federal grants for low-income, undergraduate students — are eligible for up to $20,000 in relief.
Biden said that more than 8 million people applied during the weekend's beta launch — which opened late Friday night and sporadically allowed users to apply. The application takes around 30 seconds to fill out and asks for applicants' names, social security numbers, dates of birth, phone numbers and email addresses as well as an attestation to earning less than the income cap.
Applications filled out during the beta launch will be processed soon. The Washington Post cited a court ruling that says the Biden administration will not cancel any loans before October 23.
Several lawsuits have been filed against student loan forgiveness, including in Missouri where Attorney General Eric Schmitt led the charge. Other criticisms come from 20 Republican governors who signing a letter to Biden — such as Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott — expressing their disapproval of the plan.
Borrowers have until December 31, 2023 to apply for forgiveness, but those who are interested in applying have been encouraged to do so soon as they can (the Biden administration says November 15) in order to ensure they receive the relief before federal loan payments resume in January.
Interested applicants can apply online at studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application. The government may reach out to verify or check information on applications. Loan servicers will notify applicants when their relief has been processed.