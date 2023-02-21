Your Business Could Win 6 Months of Free Rent on Cherokee

South Side Spaces is giving away a 900-square-foot storefront in the Rent One building

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 9:00 am

South Side Spaces is converting the Cherokee Street building that previously housed Rent One into nine separate spaces. - COURTESY OF SOUTH SIDE SPACES
COURTESY OF SOUTH SIDE SPACES
South Side Spaces is converting the Cherokee Street building that previously housed Rent One into nine separate spaces.

Retail or experiential businesses longing for a space of their own might want to take a look at Cherokee Street — where the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District will choose one lucky company to take up residence for free.

The offer is good for six months, no strings attached and no obligation for further payments unless the business chooses to stay on site after that. And it comes in a high-profile storefront, 2616 Cherokee, on the first block of Cherokee west of Jefferson in Gravois Park.

For decades, the 4,000-square-foot building was home to Rent One. In March 2022, the vacant space was acquired by South Side Spaces, which has renovated numerous historic spaces in and around Cherokee, including what's now the coworking space Nebula.

South Side Spaces is dividing the building to include three storefronts and six residential spaces. It's now offering up the center storefront, which clocks in at 900 square feet.

"We're looking to give a leg up for a new business that will compliment the eclectic mix of existing businesses on Cherokee Street," owner Jason Deem said in a statement. "This program is a continuation of our commitment to fostering an environment that is conducive to unique, locally owned, independent businesses — and resistant to uses that are predatory, corporate or unoriginal. This project is a great example of that commitment, as one predatory rent-to-own chain gives way to three new storefronts and six residential spaces."

South Side Spaces intends to give preference to businesses opening their first brick-and-mortar location. Applications open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21 , and close on March 31. A winner will be chosen by the neighborhood community improvement district in April.

See southsidespaces.com/contest for more info.

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
