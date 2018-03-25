Share
Email
Print

Sunday, March 25, 2018

Schnucks Boots Two Security Guards After Drag Queen Is Kicked Out

Posted By on Sun, Mar 25, 2018 at 2:13 PM

click to enlarge Maxi Glamour, left, captured one of the security guards who booted him (right) in a video. - SCREENGRAB
  • SCREENGRAB
  • Maxi Glamour, left, captured one of the security guards who booted him (right) in a video.

The Schnucks grocery chain has apologized to a drag performer who says he was kicked out of its South Grand store for wearing his performance makeup.

Maxi Glamour posted a video to Facebook late yesterday while being kicked out of the south city supermarket. Glamour said he'd gone shopping after a show when he was confronted by security guards, who appear briefly in the video to warn him against videotaping inside the store.

"This is horrible," the performer said. "This is what we're subject to."



The video quickly went viral, earning more than 400 shares and many more expressions of support.

This afternoon, the store responded by saying "it celebrates diversity and inclusion" and "immediately" looked into the incident.

"We learned that the two security personnel involved acted on their own, without informing or involving store management or any Schnucks teammates," the company said in a statement provided to the RFT. "We have spoken with the security company and informed them that effective immediately, the two security personnel involved are no longer allowed to provide security at any Schnucks store."

On Facebook, Glamour confirmed that he'd received an apology, writing, "So I just received a phone call from Schnucks’ PR. They let me know that the actions made by the individuals do not reflect the business’ overarching policies and guidelines. She reiterated that these two security officers will no longer be employed at that Schnucks or any other Schnucks! I was informed that I am always welcome in the grocery store.

"Thank you everyone that called and spread the word, and thank you to Schnucks South City for taking the appropriate actions. A gentle reminder to those who want to come for the queers... don’t!"

See Schnucks' complete statement below:
Schnucks embraces, encourages and celebrates diversity and inclusion so we were alarmed after hearing of this incident and looked into it immediately. We learned that the two security personnel involved acted on their own, without informing or involving store management or any Schnucks teammates. We have spoken with the security company and informed them that effective immediately, the two security personnel involved are no longer allowed to provide security at any Schnucks store. We sincerely apologize for the unacceptable experience our customer had. We have also spoken with the customer directly to personally apologize as well.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Billy Busch, Anheuser-Busch Heir, Charged With Assaulting 6th Grader at Basketball Practice Read More

  2. He Left St. Louis a Rock Star -- and Plunged Into a Nightmare Read More

  3. Ballwin Cop's Smartass Weekly Dispatches Are a Local Treasure Read More

  4. The Pool Repairman and the Hollywood Hustle Read More

  5. At 68, She Left San Francisco for St. Louis Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation