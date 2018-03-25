Schnucks Boots Two Security Guards After Drag Queen Is Kicked Out

click to enlarge
-
SCREENGRAB
-
Maxi Glamour, left, captured one of the security guards who booted him (right) in a video.
The Schnucks grocery chain has apologized to a drag performer who says he was kicked out of its South Grand store for wearing his performance makeup.
Maxi Glamour posted a video to Facebook late yesterday
while being kicked out of the south city supermarket. Glamour said he'd gone shopping after a show when he was confronted by security guards, who appear briefly in the video to warn him against videotaping inside the store.
"This is horrible," the performer said. "This is what we're subject to."
The video quickly went viral, earning more than 400 shares and many more expressions of support.
This afternoon, the store responded by saying "it celebrates diversity and inclusion" and "immediately" looked into the incident.
"We learned that the two security personnel involved acted on their own, without informing or involving store management or any Schnucks teammates," the company said in a statement provided to the RFT
. "We have spoken with the security company and informed them that effective immediately, the two security personnel involved are no longer allowed to provide security at any Schnucks store."
On Facebook, Glamour confirmed that he'd received an apology, writing, "So I just received a phone call from Schnucks’ PR. They let me know that the actions made by the individuals do not reflect the business’ overarching policies and guidelines. She reiterated that these two security officers will no longer be employed at that Schnucks or any other Schnucks! I was informed that I am always welcome in the grocery store.
"Thank you everyone that called and spread the word, and thank you to Schnucks South City for taking the appropriate actions. A gentle reminder to those who want to come for the queers... don’t!"
See Schnucks' complete statement below:
Schnucks embraces, encourages and celebrates diversity and inclusion so we were alarmed after hearing of this incident and looked into it immediately. We learned that the two security personnel involved acted on their own, without informing or involving store management or any Schnucks teammates. We have spoken with the security company and informed them that effective immediately, the two security personnel involved are no longer allowed to provide security at any Schnucks store. We sincerely apologize for the unacceptable experience our customer had. We have also spoken with the customer directly to personally apologize as well.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com