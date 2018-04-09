Jamie Allman Loses Three Advertisers After Targeting David Hogg in Tweet

click to enlarge Screenshot via YouTube

This is a most unfortunate situation and what has taken place is contrary to PALM Health's core values. We have contacted the radio station not only to voice our concern, but we have also stopped advertising on Jamie Allman's show. — PALM Health (@PalmHealthSTL) April 6, 2018

Thanks @staceynewman for bringing this to our attention. Upon further investigation, our franchise partner has stopped its advertising. Thank you again for your concern. — Ruth's Chris (@RuthsChris) April 6, 2018

People, your voices work!@TheGellmanTeam has responded to the cruel attacks on kids by #JamieAllman on @971FMTalk. Pulling their $$$.



Great work, @drewmanshow @ProgWomen

Sign Petition here to remove more companies - https://t.co/5JDqSkwEzT pic.twitter.com/HKcF99ZOoS — RepStaceyNewman (@staceynewman) April 6, 2018

click to enlarge Screenshot via Twitter

Later on Friday, marketer Ryan Jaycox locked his account and restricted the above Tweets.

He dared to stand up to David Hoog. And for our Second Amendment. Snowflake @staceynewman has decided to try to therefore weaponize all her leftwing liberal gun grabbers against him. #2A https://t.co/JkvpnHFFw7 — Tim W. Jones (@SpeakerTimJones) April 6, 2018

