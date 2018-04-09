Jamie Allman's Show Is Canceled Over Tweet About Parkland Shooting Survivor

click to enlarge
Jamie Allman
Jamie Allman's breathtakingly bad Tweet
about ramming a "hot poker" up the ass of a teen Parkland shooting survivor crossed a line with both Twitter and his advertisers
, and it appears to have been too much for Sinclair: His show has been canceled.
Allman was host of The Allman Report
on the ABC affiliate that the conservative broadcaster owns in St. Louis, KDNL.
According to a spokesman from Sinclair's hired PR firm, who spoke to the Washington Post
today, “We have accepted Mr. Allman’s resignation, and his show has been canceled."
On Friday, the Riverfront Times
first reported on the TV host's oddly specific desire and violent verb choice evinced in his now-deleted March 26 tweet
, which read in part, "I've been hanging out getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg's ass tomorrow. Busy working. Preparing."
The tweet led to calls for a boycott from state Representative Stacey Newman (D-St. Louis). As of this morning, three advertisers had publicly withdrawn from the show.
A former spokesman for the St. Louis Archdiocese, Allman still has another job (as far as we know) as a morning radio talk show host on 97.1 FM.
We've reached out to Sinclair, and will update this post if/when we learn more.
