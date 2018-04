David Hogg's Mom on Jamie Allman: 'Smart Man to Resign'

click to enlarge Screenshot via YouTube

Jamie Allman (left) and David Hogg.

Was Hogg surprised to hear Allman’s comments, given that they came from a professional broadcaster and not an anonymous troll?



“Not really,” Hogg said. “Regardless of where someone works, it doesn’t define their morals. People say what they want.”

Jamie Allman has been banished from his St. Louis radio and television homes , but the content of the tweet that triggered his downfall — i.e. how he wanted to ram a "hot poker" up the ass of seventeen-year-old gun-reform activist and school shooting survivor David Hogg — continues to generate outrage.And the tweet did not escape notice of one Rebecca Boldrick, the mother of David Hogg. Earlier this week, Boldrick reportedly added her thoughts to a Facebook comment section beneath thestory that broke the news that Allman's TV show had been canceled “Smart man to resign,” Boldrick wrote, according to the Sun-Sentinel . “So proud [of my son], but it’s getting exhausting dealing with all these haters.”Hogg himself also spoke with the Florida newspaper.Wise, deliberate words from a teenager, who somehow conveyed his disagreement without threatening the integrity of his critic's posterior. Allman should be taking notes.