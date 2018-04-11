Florissant Man Accused in Counterfeit Scheme Had Pistol in Fanny Pack

COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY JAIL

A Florissant man packing a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson in a fanny pack tried to use fake money at a north St. Louis County Subway sandwich shop, authorities say.Stephon Young, 27, was charged with three felonies and misdemeanor following his arrest on Monday.Workers at the Subway in Woodson Terrace figured out Young's scheme and reported him to police, according to court documents. Officers then found him at a nearby liquor store.An officer first discovered the bulging fanny pack during a pat-down, police say. They claim Young fought with them as the officer unhooked the fanny pack. He was eventually handcuffed.Police say they searched the fanny pack and found the loaded handgun, fake cash and a pipe they allege was used for meth, court records say.Young had previously been convicted of crimes including burglary and drug offenses, which means he's prohibited from carrying a gun. He was charged with forgery, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and a misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.He was jailed on $25,000 bond.