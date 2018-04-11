Share
Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Jamie Allman's Radio Show Has Been Canceled 'Effective Immediately'

Posted By on Wed, Apr 11, 2018 at 6:27 AM

  Jamie Allman's morning radio show is no more.

Jamie Allman is off the airwaves — and, we can now confirm, it's for good.

On Tuesday night, one day after Sinclair ended Allman's TV show on KDNL (ABC-30), a spokeswoman for KFTK (97.1 FM) owner Entercom announced that the conservative host of Allman in the Morning no longer has a job at the station.

“I can tell you on the record KFTK has parted ways with Mr. Allman and that his show is canceled effective immediately,” Esther-Mireya Tejada, of Entercom Communications, said in a statement to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Pennsylvania-based Entercom owns a few other radio stations in St. Louis, but KFTK was a fairly recent acquisition, having only officially changed hands on March 1. On Monday, the company said it was taking Allman off the air "while they gather facts and weigh all information," but that process apparently concluded after less than a day.

Granted, there would have been only a few facts to weigh: On March 26, Allman tweeted that he was "getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg's ass" — a coarse comment directed at a seventeen-year-old Parkland shooting survivor and gun control advocate.

Allman later deleted the tweet, but not before becoming the target of a boycott movement that claimed three advertisers over the weekend. Now, both of Allman's employers have deleted him from St. Louis' broadcast media landscape. He'll be missed by some.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
