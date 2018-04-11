Reactions to Greitens Impeachment Report: Disgust, Anger and Calls for Action

click to enlarge Via Twitter

Asked another senior-ish Missouri GOP lawmaker to describe the #MOLeg's Greitens report: pic.twitter.com/zSciE2Spo5 — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) April 11, 2018

I respect the office. I have zero respect for that guy. — Kip Kendrick (@Kip_Kendrick) April 11, 2018

For the good of the state, Eric Greitens must immediately resign. If he doesn't, it will be the duty of the House of Representatives to restore integrity to the executive branch of state government. This duty must be conducted with deliberation following a thorough review of the evidence gathered to date. Once House members have had the opportunity to digest the special committee's report and accompanying documentation, it is our hope that leadership in both parties can agree on the appropriate next step.

Reading through these transcripts and exhibits is really disturbing. It's actually triggering and too sexual in nature to consume all at once. pic.twitter.com/c8VDVGb08h — MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) April 11, 2018



With today’s report, one component of the House investigation into the governor’s alleged wrongdoing comes to a close. But due to the time and resource constraints, including conducting this work while also keeping up with our regular day-to-day duties as lawmakers, it is necessary for the committee to extend its investigation in order to finish examining issues beyond those included in the report.



Our committee remains dedicated to its task and will not be deterred by Eric Greitens’ baseless attacks on our witnesses, our integrity or our common sense. And as we move forward, we remain sympathetic to the victim and the governor’s family for what they are being forced to endure as a result of the governor’s actions and choices.



There are victims of physical and sexual assault who will have great difficulty processing the contents of this report, and they should know we support them.

