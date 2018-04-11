Reactions to Greitens Impeachment Report: Disgust, Anger and Calls for Action

click to enlarge
The day after KMOV first broke the story that Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was being accused of taking a nude photo to blackmail his hairdresser, Senator Rob Schaaf (R-St. Joseph) called the moment as the end of the governor's political career, tweeting, "Stick a fork in him."
Earlier today, Schaaf took to Twitter to post the image above — a fork — with only "#moleg" as comment. The message was crystal clear.
And while Greitens went out of his way
to blast the conclusions of the House of Representatives' impeachment report in the hour before it was released to the public, the details are now out in the wild. And what those details describe are extremely disturbing, with allegations of coerced oral sex and physical violence.
You can read more of the report's conclusions here
, but in summary, the Greitens' ex-mistress testified that the governor's behavior went far beyond an affair or non-consensual picture-taking — what she describes is a pattern of aggressive sexual assault
. The lawmakers on the investigatory committee concluded that she was "an overall credible witness."
And so now everywhere, the forks are out for Greitens.
Take this reaction, courtesy of former Missouri statehouse reporter Eli Yokley, from an unnamed Missouri GOP lawmaker.
Clearly, no words are being minced tonight. Representative Kip Kendrick (D-Columbia) called the sitting Missouri governor "scum." '
House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty (D-Kansas City) repeated her previous demand to the governor to resign now before things get any worse for the state.
She did not, however, explicitly call for his impeachment. Her statement, released earlier this afternoon, read:
For the good of the state, Eric Greitens must immediately resign. If he doesn't, it will be the duty of the House of Representatives to restore integrity to the executive branch of state government. This duty must be conducted with deliberation following a thorough review of the evidence gathered to date. Once House members have had the opportunity to digest the special committee's report and accompanying documentation, it is our hope that leadership in both parties can agree on the appropriate next step.
And in the Senate, the top Democrat, Senator Gina Walsh (D-Bellefontaine Neighbors) released a statement calling the investigation's findings "shocking and unsettling."
Walsh's statemented continued: "[W]e have no faith in Eric Greitens’ ability to effectively govern. He must resign immediately. If he refuses to do the right thing, the Missouri House of Representatives should move forward with the impeachment process.”
Another Democrat, state Senator Maria Chapelle-Nadal (D-University City) , tweeted that the details of the report were too disturbing to read in one go. (Relatedly, Chapelle-Nadal recently accused three Missouri lawmakers of sexual harassment
.)
Former lieutenant governor Peter Kinder — who himself faced allegations of sexual impropriety in his political career
— also called for Greitens to resign. If he does not, Kinder said, impeachment should commence.
Following the report's release, the two Democratic members of the House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight — the body that produced the report — indicated there is still more work to be done.
The statement, attributed to Assistant House Minority Leader Gina Mitten (D-St. Louis) and state Representative Tommie Pierson Jr. (D-St. Louis) also expressed support to the "victims of physical and sexual assault who will have great difficulty processing the contents of this report."
The full statement reads:
This is a developing story. The story will be updated as additional reactions come in.
With today’s report, one component of the House investigation into the governor’s alleged wrongdoing comes to a close. But due to the time and resource constraints, including conducting this work while also keeping up with our regular day-to-day duties as lawmakers, it is necessary for the committee to extend its investigation in order to finish examining issues beyond those included in the report.
Our committee remains dedicated to its task and will not be deterred by Eric Greitens’ baseless attacks on our witnesses, our integrity or our common sense. And as we move forward, we remain sympathetic to the victim and the governor’s family for what they are being forced to endure as a result of the governor’s actions and choices.
There are victims of physical and sexual assault who will have great difficulty processing the contents of this report, and they should know we support them.
Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski.
