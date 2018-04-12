Share
Thursday, April 12, 2018

Caretaker Charged in Toddler's Death Admits Kicking, Hitting, Squeezing

Posted By on Thu, Apr 12, 2018 at 8:55 AM

click to enlarge Corey Miller is charged with second-degree murder in a toddler's death. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Corey Miller is charged with second-degree murder in a toddler's death.
A St. Louis County man was charged with second-degree murder after admitting he kicked, hit, squeezed and then abandoned a two-year-old boy, authorities say.

Corey Miller, 24, is now in custody on $250,000 bail as St. Louis County Police continue to investigate.

The case began at 10:10 p.m. on April 8 when officers working in Jennings responded to a home in the 5600 block of Helen Avenue for reports of a sick child. The boy, identified as Cayden Carson, was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police originally considered Cayden's death suspicious, but later re-classified the case as a homicide. Miller confessed to injuring the boy and then leaving, police say. Along with murder, he is charged with abuse or neglect of a child.

Miller was not the child's father. Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he was a caretaker known by the boy's family.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.


Jump to comments
