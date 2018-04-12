Share
Email
Print

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Woman Removed from Wentzville Meeting After Criticism Sues the City

Posted By on Thu, Apr 12, 2018 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR/PAUL O'REAR
A Maryland Heights woman who was forcibly removed from a Wentzville Board of Aldermen meeting after criticizing its city government has filed a federal lawsuit against the municipality.

Sally Hunt is being represented by the ACLU of Missouri in her claim against Wentzville, which is about 40 minutes west of St. Louis in St. Charles County. The lawsuit alleges that her First Amendment rights were violated and asks for judgment in her favor, nominal damages and attorneys' fees.

In the suit, Hunt says she attended the Board of Aldermen meeting to share her concerns about a new addition to the board's meeting room — a sixteen-foot sign stretching across the dais that reads "IN GOD WE TRUST."

Hunt, "an advocate for strict separation of state and church," had criticized the decision to install the plaque on Facebook — leading to her being blocked on the social network by Mayor Nick Guccione. Then she decided to attend the board's February 2018 to further share her opinions.

Members of the public are each given five minutes during the public forum portion of the meeting, the lawsuit says. And the ACLU says Hunt used her time appropriately: She "stuck to her pre-submitted topic, spoke in an audible tone of voice, used no profanity, did not engage in slander or name-calling, made no personal or impertinent remarks, did not raise her voice beyond a normal public-speaking volume, addressed her comments to the Board as a body, and remained at the podium throughout her speech."

Mayor Guccione interrupted at four minutes 35 seconds, telling Hunt her time was up. She thanked him and moved away from the podium.

But then, the suit says, the mayor addressed her. "OK, OK, but I want to correct one thing," he said, and then told her that her comments were "hearsay." Then he talked for another 30 seconds.

When Hunt responded in disagreement, he told her that her time was up and that he was having her removed, the suit says. When Hunt returned to her seat, the suit says, "she was immediately approached by two uniformed law enforcement officers."

When they threatened to remove her forcibly — including grabbing her arm — she stood up to leave, but questioned why she was being removed, the suit says.

"Mayor Guccione responded that her time was up and that she was from Maryland Heights," the lawsuit says. Then, grabbing her again, the officers spun her around and "directed her down the aisle, gripping her arm firmly."

Guccione later told a TV station that he removed Hunt because "he thought she was going to be disruptive," the lawsuit says.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. How a Kid From Colorado Turned a $1,000 LRA Home Into a South City Jewel Read More

  2. Eric Greitens' Impeachment: 8 Disturbing Revelations in the House Committee Report Read More

  3. St. Louis Police Chief Slams Online Posting of Info Released by His Department Read More

  4. David Hogg's Mom on Jamie Allman: 'Smart Man to Resign' Read More

  5. Dojo Pizza's Loren Copp Posed as Teenage 'Chrissy,' Prosecutor Says Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation