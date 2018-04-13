If Eric Greitens Is Treating This Like Hell Week, Missouri Is Screwed

Every man has a different story of hell week... But in a larger sense, every Hell week story is the same: A man enters a new world with the aim of becoming something greater than he once was. He is tested once, twice, three, four, five times, each test harder than the last. Then comes the most difficult test of his life. At the end of the week, he emerges a different man. He has met the hardest test of his life, and he has passed or he has failed.During Hell Week, Greitens trained his mind to endure the physical challenges and look ahead to meal time breaks to recuperate. Others might ring the bell; he presses on.
I can quit later if I have to, but this, whatever this is that I have to do—hold this log over my head, or sit in the freezing surf, or run down the beach with the boat bouncing on my head—I can do this for at least ten more seconds, and that’s really all I have to do.After he completed Hell Week, he had lots of time to reflect on some of his fellow Navy servicemen who decided they couldn't complete the training. He concluded that it all came down to controlling fear. "We heard the bell ring — ding ding ding — they chose another life." The ding ding ding was for men who lacked his courage.
They quit, I believe, because they allowed their fear to overwhelm them. As the sun went down, and the thoughts of what was to come grew stronger and stronger, they focused on all of the pain that they thought they might have to endure and how difficult it might be. They were standing on the beach, perfectly at ease, reasonably warm, but they thought that they might be very cold and very pained and they thought that they might not be able to make it. Their fear build and built and built. The mind looked for a release, and the men who quit found their release in the bell.Ding, ding ding.
There are a dozen types that fail. … the blowhards who have a thousand stories about what they are going to do, but a thin record of what they have actually done; they usually fail. The men who make excuses; they usually fail. The whiners, the “this is not fair” guys, the self-pitying criers; they usually fail. The talkers who have always looked good or sounded good, rather than actually been good — they usually fail. In short, all of the men who focus on show fail.Wonder if he now sees himself as a whiner, a "this is not fair" guy crying "witch hunt"? Not a chance. Self-awareness has never been one of Greitens' gifts.
You emerge with swollen hands and swollen feet and cuts and bangs and bruises. You emerge weak and beaten. But the week does not transform you. While Hell Week emphasizes teamwork and caring for your men, it does not necessarily produce good people. Some of the best men I’ve known in the world are SEALs, but there are also some jerks, abusive boyfriends and husbands, men who fail to care, fail to lead, men with a few more screws loose, who also make it through Hell Week. Hell week tests the soul, it doesn’t clean it.
And he slapped me across my face, just, like, hard, to where I was like, 'What? Eric, what in the heck? You’re married. Why would – what do you mean?' And he just said, 'No.' Like, that was – you’re mine. This is – what do you mean you slept with your husband? You are not supposed to be sleeping with him, you know?
And I said, 'I think you’re screwed up from being in the Navy.'
