Missouri Blacks' Rate of Homicide Victimization Is Again Highest in U.S.

click to enlarge FLICKR/JEN MOORE

For the fourth year in a row, Missouri leads the nation in an unhappy statistic: the rate of homicide victimization for its black residents.

Put simply, black residents of Missouri suffer from homicides at a rate 2.5 times higher than their counterparts in other states — and a rate ten times higher than the rate across the nation for people of all races.



Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.