Share
Email
Print

Thursday, April 19, 2018

Legislative Aide to Missouri Republican Jailed in Underage Sex Sting

Posted By on Thu, Apr 19, 2018 at 8:21 AM

click to enlarge Now ex-legislative assistant Carter Ballmann is facing sex crime charges. - COURTESY BOONE COUNTY SHERIFF
  • COURTESY BOONE COUNTY SHERIFF
  • Now ex-legislative assistant Carter Ballmann is facing sex crime charges.

A legislative assistant to a Maryland Heights Republican was caught in a sting by a Boone County Sheriff's task force member who posed as a fourteen-year-old girl, authorities say.

Carter Ballmann, 24, of Jefferson City, responded to an online post from the fictitious minor, urging her to sneak out of her house and send him nude pictures, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Authorities allege that the former party operative and member of political consulting firm Liberty Strategies was well aware of the supposed girl's age.

Ballmann was a legislative assistant to Representative Mark Matthiesen (R-Maryland Heights). Authorities say Ballman was at work in Jefferson City on Tuesday when they took him into custody. They also served a search warrant at his apartment.

In a statement to media outlets, Matthiesen said, "I am stunned and deeply concerned by Carter Ballmann's arrest and the extremely serious nature of the criminal charge filed against him. While I think it's important to allow the legal system to determine his guilt or innocence, I have made the immediate decision to end his employment with my office."

Matthiesen added that he has and would continue to cooperate with law enforcement handling the investigation.

Ballmann was charged with one count of enticement or attempted enticement of a minor. He was held at Cole County Jail on $100,000 bond.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tommie Liddell III's New Goal Puts Him Back at His Old Stomping Grounds: Saint Louis University Read More

  2. Old-Ass Racism Crowns Stolen from History Museum Read More

  3. Jamie Allman Insists He Didn't 'Part Ways' With 97.1 FM Over David Hogg Tweet Read More

  4. Loren Copp's Legal Strategy Includes Pictures of His Junk Read More

  5. Missouri Blacks' Rate of Homicide Victimization Is Again Highest in U.S. Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation