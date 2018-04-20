Brutal MetroLink Station Beating Has City, Metro Pointing Fingers

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SLMPD

Dominique Hightower, 27, is accused in an April 8 beating at MetroLink's Grand station.

We received this statement from Metro just after we hit publish. We’ve included it in its entirety at the bottom of this post.

The security officer assigned to the Grand MetroLink that day was not a Metro staff person or a Metro Public Safety Officer. He was a contracted security officer. He requested permission to take his dinner break. The assault occurred a few minutes after the contracted security officer went on break. Metro Public Safety Officers were on scene within 3 to 4 minutes after the victim was observed by a train operator.



We have 140 contracted Security Officers and 47 Metro Public Safety Officers. There are 44 County police officers and 9 city police officers assigned to MetroLink in Missouri.



We are working collaboratively with our police partners and have asked them to step up patrols on and around the platforms and the trains. We are also discussing various options to allow for the coverage of platforms when security officers are on break.



And per the Memorandum of Understanding signed last March, policing the system is the responsibility of three police departments—St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. St. Louis County Police were put in charge of the task force to coordinate all three police departments and the STLMPD was put in charge of coordinating with our Public Safety Department and the contracted security officers.



We need the MetroLink enforcement officers from STLMPD and St. Louis County in Missouri to police the system by riding the trains and patrolling the platforms. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is very visible on the trains and on the platforms and Sheriff Watson has offered to have his deputies ride the trains into the City of St. Louis to help address the safety issues.