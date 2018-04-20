Share
Email
Print

Friday, April 20, 2018

Eric Greitens Charged With Felony Computer Tampering

Posted By on Fri, Apr 20, 2018 at 6:09 PM

click to enlarge Governor Eric Greitens.
  • Governor Eric Greitens.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is now facing another felony charge — this one for computer tampering.

The charge stems from an allegation that Greitens obtained or transferred a donor list from a nonprofit he founded and used it for political gain. He allegedly did so on April 22, 2015 — meaning the statute of limitations on the charge would have passed by the time the courts reopen on Monday.

The direct complaint was filed by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office Friday afternoon. Earlier this week, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley held a press conference to say he believed there was probable cause to charge Greitens in the matter — and said he was turning over the case to the circuit attorney.

Hawley has claimed he does not have jurisdiction in the matter since it allegedly happened in St. Louis. However, his timing in turning over the case drew pushback from some Democrats, who noted that the Associated Press first broke the news that Greitens had obtained the Mission Continues donor list in 2016. (Greitens has also already settled a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission over it.) Why, they wondered, wait until Greitens was facing calls for impeachment if the evidence was there all along?

Adding to the soap opera, Greitens, who is already facing a felony count of invasion of privacy in St. Louis Circuit Court for allegedly taking a semi-nude photo of his hairdresser as blackmail, had gone to court earlier in the week to seek a restraining order to stop Hawley from prosecuting him. But that legal action gave him no such protection against the circuit attorney.

The Circuit Attorney's Office has asked that a warrant be issued (again) for the governor's arrest.

He goes to trial on the invasion of privacy case May 14. Earlier this week, the judge in that case rejected defense motions to throw out the charge over prosecutorial missteps.

With the new charge, however, comes new calls for the House to begin impeachment proceedings even before that trial begins. In a statement, House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty (D-Kansas City) urged the proceedings to begin "now."

“One way or another, Eric Greitens’ short tenure as Missouri governor is about to end," she said. "The only person who doesn’t understand that is Eric Greitens. Since he will not resign, the House of Representatives must immediately begin impeachment proceedings. This is far too important to delay to special session a month or more from now.”

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com




Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tommie Liddell III's New Goal Puts Him Back at His Old Stomping Grounds: Saint Louis University Read More

  2. Look at All This Stuff Stolen From St. Louis Cars Read More

  3. Brutal MetroLink Station Beating Has City, Metro Pointing Fingers Read More

  4. Jamie Allman Insists He Didn't 'Part Ways' With 97.1 FM Over David Hogg Tweet Read More

  5. St. Louis Budget for FY 2019 Includes $2 Million Increase for Police Payouts Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation