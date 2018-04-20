Share
Friday, April 20, 2018

Look at All This Stuff Stolen From St. Louis Cars

Posted By on Fri, Apr 20, 2018 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TWITTER/SLMPD
  • Photo via Twitter/SLMPD

Vehicle break-ins are the bane of St. Louis residents, tourists and visiting musicians — and if you've ever experienced the heartbreak of finding your car's window smashed and contents gone, then a recent announcement of multiple arrests and numerous stolen items recovered should be welcome (and maybe hopeful) news.

On Thursday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced that it had four suspects in custody and a literal room full of items previously stolen from vehicles in the St. Louis region. Making the haul all the more remarkable, reported the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the items are believed to all have been snatched in the last year alone — and more arrests are expected to follow.

Photos of the items tweeted by the police department show musical equipment, purses, TVs, bicycles, backpacks and boxes stuffed with laptops and tablets.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TWITTER/SLMPD
  • Photo via Twitter/SLMPD
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TWITTER/SLMPD
  • Photo via Twitter/SLMPD
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA KSDK
  • Screenshot via KSDK

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA KSDK
  • Screenshot via KSDK

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA FOX2
  • Screenshot via Fox2

During a press conference yesterday, St. Louis Police Capt. Renee Kriesmann said that search warrants were issued against three homes — two in the county, one in the city. The investigation was backed by city and county police officers, as well as federal agents.

"The detectives were surprised with how much was inside those homes," Kriesmann told the daily. "This is a lot of stolen property for us."

Police are currently cataloging the items and plan to contact the original owners by attempting to match serial numbers or other identifying info. That effort is expected to take at least several days.

After that, the department plans to photograph the remaining items and list them on the SLMPD website.

We should note, the photos of the stolen property do not appear to show that the police recovered any old-ass racism crowns.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
