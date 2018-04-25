Normandy High School Security Guard Arrested for Using Stun Gun on Student

The head of security at Normandy High School used a stun gun on a fourteen-year-old student because he mistakenly thought the kid was skipping class, authorities say.
A Normandy police officer assigned to the school arrested the official following the encounter, and St. Louis County prosecutors are deciding whether to file charges, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
.
The official reportedly ordered the student to go back to class, but the teen is on a half-day schedule and was on his way home. When the boy kept walking, things got rough, police say.
"The video shows the security person pin the student against the wall and jab him with a stun gun," Normandy's police chief told the Post-Dispatch
. "The kid then jumps back and grabs his side."
The boy had red welts on his side and was taken to the hospital by his father, the paper reported.
