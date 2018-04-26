Photo of Ken Bone, His Son and a Gun Attracts Police Attention, Suspension

click to enlarge Screenshot via Youtoube

Ken Bone.

Here's a pic of my son learning to shoot safely under my supervision. Maybe those security guys want to talk to him. pic.twitter.com/tLAfnVJv9z — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) April 24, 2018

Remember this photo from a few days ago? Well, a school administrator saw it and now my son is suspended from school pending a police investigation. pic.twitter.com/tTXSBDo39g — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) April 26, 2018

He didn't know he was suspended until I got a call from the principal after school. He was not asked about it at all. — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) April 26, 2018

Thing is, it wasn't his Twitter. It was mine. He does not even have a Twitter account. — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) April 26, 2018

