Prom-Proposing Francis Howell Student Wants to Be a Famous Racist, Too

A Francis Howell student (face cropped out) opted for this 'promposal' strategy.
A Francis Howell High School student opted for casual racism in his "promposal."
The teen was captured on social media with a sign reading, "If I was black I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white so I'm picking you 4 prom?" (We helped him out with a couple of apostrophes to make it more readable.)
Offensive as it is, it's not even an original idea. A student in Sarasota, Florida
, got flayed on social media over the weekend for posting the same message. And who better to emulate when wooing a prom date than someone whose horrible judgment recently set off a national firestorm?
KSDK first reported the copycat
at the St. Charles school. School district told the news station they would not publicly reveal any disciplinary measures but they were investigating. Demeaning speech violates the district's code of conduct and will result in consequences, the district added.
If you're blessedly unfamiliar with promposals, they're basically social-media-ready attempts to put a creative twist on asking someone to prom. A recent trend has kids somehow persuading cops to pull over or fake arrest teens so they can be surprised with a prom invitation.
Not everyone
is a fan.
