Ballpark Village Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

Gunfire at a private, ticketed event at Ballpark Village last night has left one man dead and another wounded, police say.
The shooting happened at Budweiser Brew House, the upper-level bar in the entertainment district adjoining Busch Stadium, around 8 p.m. Two men were taken from the scene by ambulance; police confirmed early this morning that one died overnight.
As of last night, the shooter was still at large, but it's not clear if that remains the case this morning. Police haven't issued an official statement since a press conference on site last night.
At that point, they said that an argument broke out. The suspect apparently pulled out his gun and started shooting, with bullets hitting what appears to have been two innocent bystanders.
"When you have individuals that get into an argument and they pull out their personally owned weapon, this could be a situation that's unfortunate," St. Louis Police Lt. Mary Warnecke told the media scrum. "We have lots of security at venues like this, but if someone pulls out their weapon, we have a situation that's very difficult to prevent."
The two victims were described as men in their 30s. The condition of the second victim, said to have been struck in his thigh, was not released as of Monday morning.
The Cardinals were on the road yesterday but return home for a game tonight.
Earlier this month, the Cardinals opened the leasing office and model unit for One Cardinals Way, which will add 700,000 square feet and 297 luxury apartments to the Ballpark Village development.
Promotional materials for the development promise "an infinity-edge outdoor pool with views of Busch Stadium, a demonstration kitchen, indoor-outdoor bar and party room, building sommelier, 24-hour lobby attendant and full suite of concierge services."
Cordish, the developers of Ballpark Village, released this statement in conjunction with the Cardinals last night:
“We are shocked and saddened by the senseless shooting at a private event at Ballpark Village Sunday night. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our guests. We are praying for the victims and their families and we are working in every way possible to help the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department with their investigation, including their effort to apprehend the individual responsible. We are grateful that our security staff and the St. Louis Police Officers on site were able to respond quickly to help care for the victims. We are urging anyone with information about what took place to contact the St. Louis Police Department or Crime Stoppers."
The event where the shooting take place, Eat.Drink.Chill
, promised in its Facebook invite "an exclusive alternative to the St. Louis day party scene." It kicked off at 5 p.m., with tickets priced at $15-$20.
We'll have more on this story as it develops.
