Missouri Senator Declares Gay Marriage 'a Parody,' Copying Anti-Porn Crusader

Somebody else in Missouri didn't get the memo
about not running with legislation authored by anti-porn zealot Chris Sevier — and this week, that person is state Senator Ed Emery (R-Lamar), who's pushing a proposal to declare any union that's not one man and one woman a "parody marriage."
Filed last week, the resolution
basically seeks to halt Missouri's recognition of same-sex marriage. Its reasoning? A brain-bending carnival of logical deductions that Emery apparently copy-pasted
from similar legislation filed earlier this year in South Carolina and Wyoming.
The text of these measures are largely the same, as they were originally co-written by Chris Sevier, a guy who infamously argued that he should be able to marry his laptop
in order make a point about gay marriage. Sevier's work was also copied earlier this year in an unsuccessful legislative attempt to make Missouri consumers pay for the privilege of accessing porn on the Internet
. (Sevier, by the way, also has a personal history
replete with two different assault and stalking charges.)
Anyway, all that is to say that Emery's proposed resolution is a crazy-pants document that attempts logical back-flips on roller-skates. It goes as far as alleging that the entire concept of sexual identity violates the U.S. Constitution's prohibition on favoring one religion over another, because any "self-asserted sex-based identity narrative" is actually "based on a series of naked assertions and unproven faith-based assumptions."
In another instance of lifting language from other versions of Sevier's bill, Emery's resolution argues that in the aftermath of the landmark 2015 Supreme Court decision upholding the Constitutional right to same-sex marriage, "there has not been a land rush on gay marriage."
The whole thing, apparently, is a ruse; those gay couples seeking to wed didn't really
want marriage.
The resolution continues: "[T]here has been a land rush on the persecution of nonobservers by Secular Humanists and an effort by Secular Humanists to infiltrate and indoctrinate minors in public schools to their religious world view, which is questionably moral, plausible and obscene, and is not secular."
Catch that last part? It's the "Secular Humanists" who are putting religion on the state law books, and not the religious institutions trying to fight LGBTQ marriage. Later, the resolution argues that "marriage between a man and a woman arose out of the nature of things and marriage between a man and a woman is natural, neutral and noncontroversial, unlike parody forms of marriage."
Riiiight.
Here's the upside: There's virtually no chance the resolution becomes law. Recall that Emery unsuccessfully proposed a local version of those so-called bathroom bills, and its failure
indicates Missouri does
have a limit to the sort of homophobic legislation it's willing to seriously entertain.
Additionally, with the legislative session ending on May 18, there's no time for this foolishness to garner enough votes in the Senate and House, let alone make it to the governor's desk. (That is, if he even still has a desk by then.)
The only parody here is the idea that this bill, and its real author, deserve to be taken seriously. How many times do we have to warn you about this guy?
