Scott Faughn, Missouri Times Publisher, Was Behind $50K Payment to Al Watkins

The revelation about the $50,000 paid to Al Watkins by @scottfaughn is a much bigger deal (and an unfortunate one) for the reporters working for him @MissouriTimes than it is a game-changer in #GreitensIndictment cases. — Tony Messenger (@tonymess) April 30, 2018

Just to put this whole #Greitens affair in perspective: Scott Faughn, owner of Missouri Times gave at least $50,000 to attorney Al Watkins to go after Greitens. That means the media is directly involved in this political hit job. pic.twitter.com/TBiSz0FtsN — Avenger of Blood (@Avenge_mypeople) April 30, 2018

Question #MoLeg



If @scottfaughn was getting paid, what other journalists were getting paid???



Any at all?



Fair question. Might also explain how @KMOV laughable reporting on KS Greitens affair became weaponized... meaning turning nothing into something ...#MoGov #stlouis #stl pic.twitter.com/75nyjZ3N8I — Straight Don Lemon 🍋🚻 (@Str8DonLemon) April 30, 2018