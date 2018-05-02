Dumb Criminal Punches Cop on Bus in Overland, Gets Arrested Obviously

click to enlarge
When assaulting members of the populace while riding on public transportation at six in the morning, it is always best to avoid punching people who are dressed in full law enforcement regalia.
This is common sense, of course, but today one very dumb criminal apparently opted to ignore said folksy wisdom, allegedly hitting a uniformed officer right in the face while the two were riding a metro bus.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports
that the incident took place at 6:30 a.m. in Overland, near the intersection of Page and Woodson. The officer is identified only as a St. Louis sheriff's deputy who was off-duty and riding the bus to work. The man wielding the fist is described only as a 26-year-old male, who was promptly — and predictably — arrested.
That arrest was not entirely without incident, though the incident occurred off the bus. In further proof that today is an unfortunate day to be a police officer in the Overland area, an officer called to respond to the scene was t-boned by a Jeep while passing through an intersection with lights and sirens blaring.
According to Overland Police Lt. Steve Branham, both drivers were unharmed in that accident. The sheriff's deputy who was punched was transported to the hospital, where he received treatment for minor injuries. Branham says charges are pending against the suspect. Police have not released his name.
It just goes to show: If you absolutely must attack someone while riding public transportation in the St. Louis area, make sure it's a civilian. You'll probably never get caught
.
