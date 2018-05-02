Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

St. Louis Walgreens Promises 2-for-1 Butt Fingerers

Posted By on Wed, May 2, 2018 at 2:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BRIAN MCCLELLAND
  • Photo by Brian McClelland

Walgreens has one of the best stores ever. You can get anything from baby food to a Sharpie to a phone charger to nail polish, and many locations are open 24 hours a day.

It's also your one-stop-shop for any manner of unmentionables, from condoms to boner pills to "discreet" shoulder massagers.

But the roadside marquee outside a south St. Louis Walgreens yesterday offered something just a bit more... special. The store at the corner of Kingshighway and Arse-and-all — er — Arsenal appeared to advertise a 2-for $1 deal on a "butt fingerer."

Now, obviously, one can assume that this is the result of some Bart Simpson-type switching around the letters that spell out Bart's own favorite candy bar, the Butterfinger.

The above photo — proof of this magnificent caper! — was taken by eagle-eyed Brian McClelland, whose job it is to find beauty in the world. A producer/director/editor who runs his own video production company called Blip Blap Video in St. Louis, McClelland is known for churning out high-quality music videos for St. Louis artists.

He says he saw the sign yesterday and had to do a u-turn in rush hour traffic to go back and get a photo of it before it was fixed. We checked this morning and, indeed, it was just back to a regular ol' Butterfinger ad.

RIP "butt fingerer." We will never flush you out of our memory.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Scotty Joseph Lee, 32, Charged with Murder in Ballpark Village Shooting Read More

  2. New Info Contradicts Stenger's 2016 Claims on Northwest Plaza Read More

  3. Dumb Criminal Punches Cop on Bus in Overland, Gets Arrested Obviously Read More

  4. Take Me to the River Read More

  5. Scott Faughn, Missouri Times Publisher, Was Behind $50K Payment to Al Watkins Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation