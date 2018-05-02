St. Louis Walgreens Promises 2-for-1 Butt Fingerers

click to enlarge
Photo by Brian McClelland
Walgreens has one of the best stores ever. You can get anything from baby food to a Sharpie to a phone charger to nail polish, and many locations are open 24 hours a day.
It's also your one-stop-shop for any manner of unmentionables, from condoms to boner pills to "discreet" shoulder massagers.
But the roadside marquee outside a south St. Louis Walgreens yesterday offered something just a bit more... special. The store at the corner of Kingshighway and Arse-and-all — er — Arsenal appeared to advertise a 2-for $1 deal on a "butt fingerer."
Now, obviously, one can ass
ume that this is the result of some Bart Simpson-type switching around the letters that spell out Bart's own favorite candy bar
, the Butterfinger.
The above photo — proof of this magnificent caper! — was taken by eagle-eyed Brian McClelland, whose job it is to find beauty in the world. A producer/director/editor who runs his own video production company called Blip Blap Video
in St. Louis, McClelland is known for churning out high-quality music videos
for St. Louis artists.
He says he saw the sign yesterday and had to do a u-turn in rush hour traffic to go back and get a photo of it before it was fixed. We checked this morning and, indeed, it was just back to a regular ol' Butterfinger ad.
RIP "butt fingerer." We will never flush you out of our memory.
