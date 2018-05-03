Share
Email
Print

Thursday, May 3, 2018

Missouri Is Getting in on Cryptocurrency

Posted By on Thu, May 3, 2018 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR/ANTANA
Missouri is among the hotspots for cryptocurrency infrastructure, according to a new report surveying the use of Bitcoins across the United States. In fact, the state has no less than five Bitcoin ATMs. Maybe we really are becoming a tech hub!

Indeed, the RewardExpert report ranks tech-crazy California No. 1 when it comes to interest in Bitcoins, with New York coming in second. But Missouri and Kansas are surprisingly strong when it comes to actual infrastructure. On that list, Kansas comes it at No. 6, with 110 establishments accepting the virtual currency. Missouri is not far below at No. 9.


We're not sure about that "relatively widely accepted" assertion. In fact, we'd say the second part of the paragraph, which notes that there are "relatively fewer places to use cryptocurrencies for purchases" in Missouri seems more accurate. Still, good to know all those Bitcoin miners have a local spot for Bitcoin banking?  Indeed, a crytopcurrency map shows four Bitcoin ATMs in St. Louis proper, with locations at the Over/Under bar downtown, TechArtista, the Chase Park Plaza and CIC@CET.

And hey, did you hear about the Missouri political candidate who received the largest Bitcoin donation in U.S. history? Yep, we don't just do dark money here; we also do decentralized currency. Yay?

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Walgreens Promises 2-for-1 Butt Fingerers Read More

  2. Jamie Allman Sues, Insisting Tweet That Got Him Fired Wasn't a Literal Threat Read More

  3. His Back Hurts. He's a New Grandpa. But Jim Hoffarth Still Wants to Be King of the Ring Read More

  4. Take Me to the River Read More

  5. New Info Contradicts Stenger's 2016 Claims on Northwest Plaza Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation