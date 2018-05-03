Missouri Is Getting in on Cryptocurrency

click to enlarge
Missouri is among the hotspots for cryptocurrency infrastructure, according to a new report surveying the use of Bitcoins across the United States
. In fact, the state has no less than five Bitcoin ATMs. Maybe we really are becoming a tech hub!
Indeed, the RewardExpert report ranks tech-crazy California No. 1 when it comes to interest in Bitcoins, with New York coming in second. But Missouri and Kansas are surprisingly strong when it comes to actual infrastructure. On that list, Kansas comes it at No. 6, with 110 establishments accepting the virtual currency. Missouri is not far below at No. 9.
We're not sure about that "relatively widely accepted" assertion. In fact, we'd say the second part of the paragraph, which notes that there are "relatively fewer places to use cryptocurrencies for purchases" in Missouri seems more accurate. Still, good to know all those Bitcoin miners have a local spot for Bitcoin banking? Indeed, a crytopcurrency map
shows four Bitcoin ATMs in St. Louis proper, with locations at the Over/Under bar downtown, TechArtista, the Chase Park Plaza and CIC@CET.
And hey, did you hear about the Missouri political candidate who received the largest Bitcoin donation in U.S. history
? Yep, we don't just do dark money here; we also do decentralized currency. Yay?
