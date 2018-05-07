Share
Email
Print

Monday, May 7, 2018

Fans Offer Thoughts and Prayers for Yadier Molina's Junk

Posted By on Mon, May 7, 2018 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge Tragically, that foul tip is not destined for Yadi's glove. - SCREENSHOT VIA DEADSPIN/PHOTO ILLUSTRATION VIA DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • Screenshot via Deadspin/Photo Illustration via Danny Wicentowski
  • Tragically, that foul tip is not destined for Yadi's glove.

Thanks to clips immediately shared on social media, untold thousands of Cardinals fans and groin-having humans have watched, in horror, as beloved catcher Yadier Molina took a fastball to the groin on Saturday.

Let's take a look at that clip one more time. (Also, sorry.)


Gahhhhh.

The ball, a foul off the bat of Cub Kris Bryant, was reported as traveling at 102 miles per hour and left Molina rolling and doubled-up on the ground. Yet Molina was able to walk — yes, walk — off the field, which is amazing considering he reportedly suffered a traumatic hematoma that required immediate surgery. Molina will be out of commission for at least a month.

In the wake of such heinous ball-busting, the landscape of Twitter became filled with calls for prayers, sympathy and well-wishes for Yadi's injured trouser boys.

Some commented simply to ruminate upon the vicarious anguish of having a baseball encounter one's balls at 102 mph. Others weighed in to express their admiration for the catcher's courage.



It doesn't matter if you like Yadi as a person or player; nobody deserves such a fate.


And no, it's not just you, Chandler.


Others commented on the fateful coincidences at play: Last season, Molina took consecutive foul tips to the head, the second of which concussed him and forced him out of the game. The bat that sent the second foul into his mask was hit by none other than the Cubs' Bryant .... the same perpetrator as this weekend's spherical assault.


A few noted the irony that, during the following game Sunday night, the Cardinals defeated the Cubs in thrilling fashion, with a walk-off homer from former Cub and all-around good dude Dexter Fowler.

In a way, it was a win for Yadi.


Thankfully, it appears that Molina's surgery went well. In fact, the catcher's older brother told KMOX that Yadi was walking around his hospital room like he didn't just absorb 102 miles per hour of NOPE into his groin.

So that's good news, and hopefully Yadi and the Cardinals can soon move on to better things. If, however, you would like to commemorate the moment Molina's balls were turned into crash-test dummies, there's a guy apparently trying to sell the ball on Ebay. Yeesh.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bevo Mill Eyed for Methadone Clinic Read More

  2. As Surveillance Cameras Spread Through St. Louis, Aldermen Call for Regulation Read More

  3. St. Louis Walgreens Promises 2-for-1 Butt Fingerers Read More

  4. Jamie Allman Sues, Insisting Tweet That Got Him Fired Wasn't a Literal Threat Read More

  5. His Back Hurts. He's a New Grandpa. But Jim Hoffarth Still Wants to Be King of the Ring Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation