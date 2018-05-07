Fans Offer Thoughts and Prayers for Yadier Molina's Junk

click to enlarge Screenshot via Deadspin/Photo Illustration via Danny Wicentowski

Tragically, that foul tip is not destined for Yadi's glove.

Watches Yadier Molina video. Involuntarily assumes the fetal position. — Michael is muttering (@mlreed1956) May 7, 2018

As a former catcher, taking a foul tip in the nuggets is less than ideal. Let alone a foul tip off a pitch that’s coming in at 102. How Yadi could walk off on his own power is unbelievable. — Jake Keim (@keimtime3) May 5, 2018

"yadier molina" Even if I am not a big fan of this guy... I unfortunately know what he has to go through and I don't wish that on my worst enemy. — KMA's Korner 🕉️🌌🐳 (@KMAsKorner) May 7, 2018

Pray for Yadier Molina i wouldn’t wish that on anybody — 🅱️ (@FreeReignsOwn) May 7, 2018

watching the replay of the foul that knocked out Yadi, does every guy get that queasiness and lack of breath from getting hit in the nuts feeling, or is it just me? — Chandler Hayes (@chandlerhayes11) May 7, 2018

My balls hurt just looking at that replay. Omg that was 102 mph foul tip, straight to his balls.



Pray for Yadier Molina.#STLCards — Govfella🇺🇸 (@govfella) May 5, 2018

Last year Yadi’s season ends after suffering a concussion on consecutive foul balls off the bat of Kris Bryant. This year he’s out a month after surgery following a foul ball off the cup by ...Kris Bryant. Moral: don’t pitch to Kris Bryant. — birds on the bat (@C19R) May 6, 2018

Dex hit that one for Yadi's testicles. #prayforyadi — Jayke W (@Jayke_W) May 7, 2018

The Cubs must feel like they just got hit in the Yadi. — Michael Molkenbur (@molkma) May 7, 2018

