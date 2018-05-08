Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Nordstrom Rack in Brentwood Apologizes to Black Teens Falsely Accused of Shoplifting

Posted By on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF GOOGLE MAPS
  • courtesy of Google Maps

Nordstrom may be best known for its lenient return policy, but "disturbing discrimination" is running a close second after an incident at a St. Louis County location last Thursday.

KMOV reports that a trio of black teenagers were shopping for prom gear at the Nordstrom Rack in Brentwood (1585 S. Brentwood Blvd.) when they noticed that employees were following them around the store and watching their moves closely. And the customers were apparently no better — one woman, they said, called them "punks."

Although the unwanted attention made them nervous, Mekhi Lee, Dirone Taylor and Eric Rogers II tried to carry on. Lee, a freshman at Alabama A&M University, was so nervous he called his mother, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. His mother encouraged him to talk to the manager and try to explain there was nothing wrong, but the manager reportedly never showed up.

They made their purchases and exited the store. But at that point, the three were met in the parking lot by Brentwood PD. The young men said that the officers treated them well and after a quick investigation they were released on the spot.

Rogers II told KMOV, "The police were actually good. They understood where we were coming from and they showed us that they were just doing their job."

The president of Nordstrom Rack, Geevy Thomas, has flown to St. Louis to review training practices and policies with employees and to apologize to the young men in person. The St. Louis chapter of the NAACP is also getting involved and has volunteered to work with Nordstrom Rack to assist with employee training.

In a statement, Nordstrom Rack said, “We didn’t handle this situation well, and we apologized to these young men and their families. We’re enhancing our internal practices and trainings to help ensure this doesn’t happen again. We want all customers to feel welcome when they shop with us, and we don’t tolerate discrimination of any kind.”

Note: This post has been updated.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Post-Dispatch Sued Over Ted Nugent Photo Read More

  2. Feral Cats Have Colonized a South County Nursing Home. Neighbors Are Pissed Read More

  3. St. Louis Airbnb Hosts Are Among the Nation's Nicest Read More

  4. Marvin Burt Jr. Gets 12 Years in MetroLink Murder Read More

  5. St. Louis Walgreens Promises 2-for-1 Butt Fingerers Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation