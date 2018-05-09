Share
Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Police Seek Suspects Who Attacked a Deaf Man in the Central West End

Posted By on Wed, May 9, 2018 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge VIA SLMPD
  • VIA SLMPD
St. Louis Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a group of five suspects who they say beat up a deaf man in the heart of the Central West End on Saturday.
VIA SLMPD
  • VIA SLMPD

Police say the group attacked the victim, a 33-year-old white male, near the intersection of Euclid and Lindell around 9:30 p.m.

The victim "was approached by this group and struck multiple times with closed fists in the face and head area," police said in an official statement. "The victim sustained multiple lacerations to the face and head with one laceration requiring multiple stitches." The victim's condition is said to be stable.

Anyone with information about the incident or those depicted in the photos is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
click to enlarge VIA SLMPD
  • VIA SLMPD


