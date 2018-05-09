St. Louis Stores Keep Harassing Black Customers

click to enlarge KELLEN HILL FACEBOOK

A Schnuck's worker, shown in a screengrab, was fired after refusing a black couple service.

It been an ugly few days for St. Louis stores and black customers. First, Nordstrom Rack employees in Brentwood tried to have three teens arrested for shoplifting, even though they weren't.

And now Schnucks is dealing with its own nasty confrontation.



