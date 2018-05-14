A Contrite Eric Greitens Promises That He Is a Changed Man

-
DOYLE MURPHY
-
Governor Eric Greitens at a 2017 press conference.
An uncharacteristically somber Eric Greitens faced the cameras just one hour after an invasion of privacy charge against him was dismissed
— and for once, he did not lash out at the media, prosecutors or the many causes funded by George Soros.
Addressing the media on the courthouse steps, Greitens said, "This experience has been humbling, and I have emerged from it a changed man."
He added, "Above all, I am sorry for the pain that this process and my actions have caused my family, my friends and the people of Missouri."
Greitens left the more incendiary remarks to his attorneys Jim Bennett and Scott Rosenblum, who blasted the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office in remarks of their own from the courthouse steps a few minutes after the governor's departure
.
The lawyers made it clear that they believe Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner dropped the charges not only because she was called as a witness, but because her case was in tatters — and, they suggested, she feared discussing her role in it.
"This case is never going to charged again, there's not going to be a special prosecutor," Rosenblum said. "Whatever marching orders Ms. Gardner had to pursue this case at all costs, without regard to her conduct, without regard to ethics, and without regard to the evidence, that was her mission."
"Everyone knows the real reason this case was dismissed, which is what we put in our motion four hours ago, which is that there's no evidence of a crime," Bennett added.
In his remarks, Greitens also called the decision to drop the invasion of privacy charge "a great victory and a long time coming."
"I am also tremendously grateful for the patience and courage of my family and friends and people of faith who have all recognized that in time comes the truth," he said. "We have a great mission before, and I would ask people of good will to come together so all of us can continue to do good together."
Asked a few follow-up questions, Greitens was again uncharacteristically polite to the media, which he has long reviled. "I'm going to be with my family right now, and I look forward to following up with you," he said as he walked away.
The governor still faces a separate felony charge for computer tampering, related to his campaign fundraising, as well as calls for his impeachment in the Missouri House.
Danny Wicentowski contributed to this story
