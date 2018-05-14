Aldermen Want City Voters to Redo Ward Reduction, Eliminate Residency

Vote count on changing charter to eliminate residency requirement. Nov 2018 election #STLBOA pic.twitter.com/fMSIoqxZ14 — Megan Ellyia Green (@MeganEllyia) May 11, 2018

I will never vote for voter disenfranchisement. Having a revote on an election with an average 12% voter turnout when this was initially voted on when there was a 75% voter turnout is just that. — Megan Ellyia Green (@MeganEllyia) May 11, 2018

Here's my long statement on #BB25. I will vote No on an April ballot. Full stop. 893 8th Ward residents voted last Municipal general for Alderman and Pres. of the BOA in April 2015. 6,212 voted in November 2012. We cannot play these games with votes. https://t.co/6XatAS1GjW — Annie Rice (@AnnieRiceStL) May 11, 2018

15 Aldermen voted to move forward “do over vote” for ward reduction WITHOUT ALLOWING DEBATE ON THE BILL. To say I’m embarrassed today to be a member of BoA is an understatement. Vaccaro made motion to prevent debate.



Democracy! right? — Scott Ogilvie (@ward24stl) May 11, 2018

What bad idea has been stopped by having 28 aldermen? The funding of Scotttrade? The funding & spending of $18m to fund a $1B stadium? Regressive sales taxes to fund police repression? Mckee’s land grab? Any TIF? Rip off of the low income housing Trust fund? I’ll wait. — Virvus Jones (@VirvusJ) May 13, 2018