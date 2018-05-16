Share
Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Festus Woman Wielding Machete Terrorizes BP Station

Posted By on Wed, May 16, 2018 at 8:11 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA KMOV
A 54-year-old Missouri woman, apparently angered that she couldn't get cash back after overpaying for gas, returned to a Crystal City BP station early the next morning swinging a machete and knocking over display cases.

When a fellow customer managed to intervene, grabbing the machete, the woman hurled a beer bottle at him.

The terrifying scene was captured on surveillance video obtained by KMOV, which sent reporter Russell Kinsaul deep into the heart of Jefferson County to report on the carnage.

The woman reportedly showed up around 5:40 a.m. yesterday. Video shows her brandishing the machete as she approaches the cashier's counter — then smashing the containers holding lighters and other small items.

Fortunately for the clerk, the woman was no criminal mastermind. The video shows the woman setting down the machete — which is when a brave bystander seized the moment. The video shows him dashing into the station and grabbing the weapon.

Which apparently goes to show .... the best way to stop a bad guy with a machete is a good guy with huge cojones.

The clerk was able to hold the woman until police arrived, KMOV reports. She was then taken into custody.

