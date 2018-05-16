Festus Woman Wielding Machete Terrorizes BP Station

click to enlarge
A 54-year-old Missouri woman, apparently angered that she couldn't get cash back after overpaying for gas, returned to a Crystal City BP station early the next morning swinging a machete and knocking over display cases.
When a fellow customer managed to intervene, grabbing the machete, the woman hurled a beer bottle at him.
The terrifying scene was captured on surveillance video obtained by KMOV
, which sent reporter Russell Kinsaul deep into the heart of Jefferson County to report on the carnage.
The woman reportedly showed up around 5:40 a.m. yesterday. Video shows her brandishing the machete as she approaches the cashier's counter — then smashing the containers holding lighters and other small items.
Fortunately for the clerk, the woman was no criminal mastermind. The video shows the woman setting down the machete — which is when a brave bystander seized the moment. The video shows him dashing into the station and grabbing the weapon.
Which apparently goes to show .... the best way to stop a bad guy with a machete is a good guy with huge cojones.
The clerk was able to hold the woman until police arrived, KMOV reports. She was then taken into custody.
KMOV.com