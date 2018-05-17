Share
Email
Print

Thursday, May 17, 2018

St. Charles Police Officer Fatally Runs Over Man on I-70

Posted By on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 9:03 AM

A St. Charles County police officer driving on I-70 fatally struck a pedestrian. - SHUTTERSTOCK/CHICCODODIFC
  • Shutterstock/ChiccoDodiFC
  • A St. Charles County police officer driving on I-70 fatally struck a pedestrian.

A St. Charles County police officer ran over a man Wednesday night on I-70, killing him, authorities say.

The 36-year-old officer was driving his patrol car at 10:17 p.m. when he struck the pedestrian, police say. The Missouri Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

"The men and women of the St. Charles County Police Department wish to express their heartfelt sympathies to the victim of this unfortunate incident," police said in a written statement.

Witnesses told investigators the pedestrian, whose name was not immediately released, was trying to cross the interstate east of the Cave Springs exit. He was walking in the center westbound lane when the officer, traveling west, slammed into him, police say. The man died at the scene.

The officer, a twelve-year veteran whose name wasn't released, was placed on administrative leave as matter of policy.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Syrian Refugees Escaped War, Only to Land in One of St. Louis' Toughest Neighborhoods Read More

  2. St. Louis Airport Privatization Effort Goes Into a Tailspin at E&A Meeting Read More

  3. Festus Woman Wielding Machete Terrorizes BP Station Read More

  4. Pepper Spray Attacks in Metro East Target Women, Toddlers Read More

  5. St. Louis Airport Privatization Consultant Contract Could Get Approval Today Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation