Lake St. Louis Girl's Cockatoo Pulls Loose Tooth in Viral Video

Birds: They're way smarter than us. Have you seen those dang crow documentaries
? Did you catch the new story about the hero bald eagle
? Are you down with the surfin’ bird
?
In fact, the only reason birds aren't in charge of the world is because they don't want to be. They’d rather party. They're way too busy jamming to Whitney Houston
and dancing to get laid
and hanging out with Iggy Pop
. But if they wanted to rule over us we'd just have to give in and be like, "Yes, Queen Bird, I serve at your pleasure."
As proof, may we offer a Lake St. Louis girl’s video, which is going viral after pet cockatoo, Nell, pulls out her loose tooth for her. In a video posted to Reddit
, and later published by the Daily Mail
, the bird is seen poking around her mouth and then emerging victorious, tooth firmly in beak.
That’s when, we swear, Nell somehow smiles right at the camera like she’s Ferris Bueller. We see you, Nell. And are you named after Nelly? That’s just our guess since you’re a local avian and Nelly lived in Lake St. Louis
, too. In any case, you are certainly a St. Lunatic, you wild girl.
