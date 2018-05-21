Share
Email
Print

Monday, May 21, 2018

Elderly Tower Grove East Man Calls for Gun, Scares Off Armed Robbers

Posted By on Mon, May 21, 2018 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge A Tower Grove East man stares down an armed robber in this screen grab from a security video posted by KSDK. - KSDK
  • KSDK
  • A Tower Grove East man stares down an armed robber in this screen grab from a security video posted by KSDK.

A trio of armed robbers ran off when a senior citizen called for backup from his wife.

The man, who is in his 80s, was heading out the door with his dog when the young thieves confronted him. It was a scary scene, captured on a security camera video the man shared with KSDK.

The first of the crooks hops right up on the man's porch, the footage shows. The robber has his gun drawn and points the barrel at the man's face. But the man was not going down that easily.

"Hon, bring the gun out here," he shouts.

That's all it took. In the video clip posted by KSDK, the hooded criminals quickly retreat, sprinting out of sight toward Halliday and South Compton avenues.

Police were looking for the suspects over the weekend. The St. Louis police department did not respond to our message this morning seeking further details.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Con Man Paul Creager Is Trading a Bentley for the Big House Read More

  2. The Syrian Refugees Escaped War, Only to Land in One of St. Louis' Toughest Neighborhoods Read More

  3. When a SIUE Student Alleged Rape, the Chancellor Overruled a Campus Panel Read More

  4. St. Louis Airport Privatization Effort Goes Into a Tailspin at E&A Meeting Read More

  5. Nazis Waste Nearly $200K Targeting Claire McCaskill, St. Louis TV Stations Cash In Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation