Elderly Tower Grove East Man Calls for Gun, Scares Off Armed Robbers

A Tower Grove East man stares down an armed robber in this screen grab from a security video posted by KSDK.
A trio of armed robbers ran off when a senior citizen called for backup from his wife.
The man, who is in his 80s, was heading out the door with his dog when the young thieves confronted him. It was a scary scene, captured on a security camera video the man shared with KSDK
.
The first of the crooks hops right up on the man's porch, the footage shows. The robber has his gun drawn and points the barrel at the man's face. But the man was not going down that easily.
"Hon, bring the gun out here," he shouts.
That's all it took. In the video clip posted by KSDK, the hooded criminals quickly retreat, sprinting out of sight toward Halliday and South Compton avenues.
Police were looking for the suspects over the weekend. The St. Louis police department did not respond to our message this morning seeking further details.
