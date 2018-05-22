Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Dispatcher Pleads Guilty to Stealing From Paralyzed Police Officer

Posted By on Tue, May 22, 2018 at 9:58 AM

click to enlarge April Briscuso pleaded guilty to stealing donations meant for a paralyzed Hazlewood cop. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • April Briscuso pleaded guilty to stealing donations meant for a paralyzed Hazlewood cop.

A former police dispatcher has pleaded guilty to stealing money donated to help a paralyzed officer.

April Briscuso, 40, helped organize fundraisers for Hazelwood police officer Craig Tudor during the summer and fall of 2017 after he was hurt on duty in a car crash. But Briscuso apparently couldn't resist taking a cut of the money.

St. Louis County police say she pocketed cash and had people write checks directly to her — money she then used to gamble at local casinos.

Tudor and his wife had grown suspicious of Briscuso's supposedly charitable works. The couple requested that she stop asking people to write her checks, but authorities say she continued to do so anyway. She was arrested in December.

After she was caught, Briscuso admitted she had taken more than $9,500 intended to help Tudor and his family cover his medical bills.

Briscuso pleaded guilty on Monday to a count of felony stealing. She is scheduled to be sentenced July 16 in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Police Drop Legal Action to Bar Rape Victim From Her Own Report Read More

  2. Elderly Tower Grove East Man Calls for Gun, Scares Off Armed Robbers Read More

  3. Jackson County Prosecutor Agrees to Serve as Special Prosecutor for Greitens Read More

  4. The Syrian Refugees Escaped War, Only to Land in One of St. Louis' Toughest Neighborhoods Read More

  5. St. Louis Con Man Paul Creager Is Trading a Bentley for the Big House Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation