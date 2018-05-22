Dispatcher Pleads Guilty to Stealing From Paralyzed Police Officer

click to enlarge
April Briscuso pleaded guilty to stealing donations meant for a paralyzed Hazlewood cop.
A former police dispatcher has pleaded guilty to stealing money donated to help a paralyzed officer.
April Briscuso, 40, helped organize fundraisers for Hazelwood police officer Craig Tudor during the summer and fall of 2017 after he was hurt on duty in a car crash. But Briscuso apparently couldn't resist taking a cut of the money.
St. Louis County police say she pocketed cash and had people write checks directly to her — money she then used to gamble at local casinos.
Tudor and his wife had grown suspicious of Briscuso's supposedly charitable works. The couple requested that she stop asking people to write her checks, but authorities say she continued to do so anyway. She was arrested in December
.
After she was caught, Briscuso admitted she had taken more than $9,500 intended to help Tudor and his family cover his medical bills.
Briscuso pleaded guilty on Monday to a count of felony stealing. She is scheduled to be sentenced July 16 in St. Louis County Circuit Court.
