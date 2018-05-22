Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Missouri's Rejected License Plate Names Show We Are Pure Trash

Posted By on Tue, May 22, 2018 at 2:27 PM

click to enlarge This one made the cut. Maybe they're not talking about bra size, but Dungeons & Dragons? - JAIME LEES
  • JAIME LEES
  • This one made the cut. Maybe they're not talking about bra size, but Dungeons & Dragons?

The Missouri Department of Revenue doesn’t want us to have any fun. Not only do they demand that we pay taxes, like, constantly, but they also won’t let us put whatever we want on our personalized license plates.

On their website, they’re very clear about their no-fun rules that squash self-expression:
No personalized license plates shall be issued containing any letters, numbers, or combination of letters and numbers which are obscene, profane, patently offensive or contemptuous of a racial or ethnic group, offensive to good taste or decency, or would present an unreasonable danger to the health or safety of the applicant, or other users of streets and highways, or of the public in any location where the vehicle with such a license plate may be found.
Booo! They go on to to add, "Any license plates that are inadvertently issued may be recalled." So even if you get away with BL0WM3, it probably won’t be for long. Why won’t they just let us be proud trash?

A list posted today by the St. Louis Post Dispatch showed the 430 personalized license plates that were rejected between between January 1, 2017 and May 9, 2018. And we gotta say, we’re pretty proud of you, Missouri.

The list begins with 000FUX and just gets better from there. And by better, we mean we're amazed by our fellow citizens' creativity — and bummed out that state censors are holding us back. Would it really be so offensive if somebody had 1DGAF or 0HCRP on their plates? Better change our slogan from the "Show Me State" to the "Nanny State," right?

1B1TCH, 31TCHN, H0TH0E and KRAUT, too, seem relatively harmless. So do body parts like B000BS, C00CHY and SCR0DM and various forms of ass, including ASSVAN, DEDASS and EATA55. (Why do you hate ass so much, Massouri?)

And while you’d have to be stupid to want to put DRUNK, BLAZE1 or 420LUV on your personalized plates (you think the cops can't read that shit?), stupidity has yet to be outlawed... except maybe by the Department of Revenue.

It would be nice if we let drivers have MRBALZ and W0KEAF, so we knew to stay away from people who drive those cars. And as for RATCUM or RAWDOG. Really? No RAWDOG, Department or Revenue? Y'all don't know how to party.

Finally, we just can’t believe that the state wants to keep us from the joy of spotting 1P00PD or FARTS bolted to a fellow Missourian’s vehicle. Where’s the love, tax collectors?

Let's face it: They may be trying to hold the line of decency and good manners. But the state bureaucrats needn't worry. No matter what we license plate we're sporting, we'll still never be as terrible or rude as the average Illinois driver.

click to enlarge Smoklahoma doesn't care about a little 420. Calm down, Missouri. - JAIME LEES
  • JAIME LEES
  • Smoklahoma doesn't care about a little 420. Calm down, Missouri.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Police Drop Legal Action to Bar Rape Victim From Her Own Report Read More

  2. When a SIUE Student Alleged Rape, the Chancellor Overruled a Campus Panel Read More

  3. Dispatcher Pleads Guilty to Stealing From Paralyzed Police Officer Read More

  4. The Syrian Refugees Escaped War, Only to Land in One of St. Louis' Toughest Neighborhoods Read More

  5. Elderly Tower Grove East Man Calls for Gun, Scares Off Armed Robbers Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation